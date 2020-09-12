Pirates pummel Oaks: ‘Burg travels to Waverly in week 4

WHEELERSBURG — Before the Oak Hill defense could even bat an eye, Wheelersburg and its equally dynamic passing and ground attacks showcased their worth — punishing the Oaks early and often in a 52-7 home win in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

In their first three offensive series’, Pirates senior quarterback Jake Gregg had a trio of passing scores — one to junior wideout Josh Clark to begin their scoring and two to senior Matthew Miller totaling 65 yards.

Oak Hill’s Darrick Boggs scored from 29 yards out with 8:27 left in the second quarter to cut their hosts’ lead to 21-7 — the final time Oak Hill would cross the end zone in the loss.

Junior running back Carson Williams scored from 18 yards out on the Pirates’ second-to-last first-half possession — a theme that would carry over into the second half for Wheelersburg ballcarriers.

In the final 24 minutes, three different Pirates found the end zone on the ground as their rushing offense totaled 249 yards by game’s end.

Derrick Lattimore began the second half with a 51-yard touchdown run on the Pirates’ second play.

Lattimore led Wheelersburg in both carries and yards — totaling nine rushes for 78.

Kenny Sanderlin’s lone run of the night came on the Pirates’ next offensive series — when the sophomore carried the ball for a one-yard score.

Braxton Sammons notched a 28-yard field goal on Wheelersburg’s second-to-last offensive series, in addition to his 6-for-6 performance in extra-point tries.

On Wheelersburg’s last offensive series, freshman Eric Lattimore broke past the Oaks’ defenders for a 60-yard score to push its scoring total past the half-century mark.

Freshman Connor Estep nailed the extra-point try to make it 52-7 Pirates.

Oak Hill amassed 312 yards on the ground and throwing for zero yards in the loss.

Wheelersburg (3-0) will travel to Waverly (3-0) in week four for an all-important SOC II game in determining this year’s league champion.

Oak Hill (1-2) will host Minford (2-1) meanwhile in the SOC II.

Wheelersburg sophomore running back Derrick Lattimore carried nine times for 78 yards and one touchdown in the Pirates' 52-7 win over Oak Hill at Ed Miller Stadium.

