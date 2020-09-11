Putnam wins GA XC boys race

CENTENARY — Another cross country meet, another top-five finish, another individual race championship for freshman Charlie Putnam.

Get used to hearing that for the next four years.

That’s because, for the third race in as many meets this season, Portsmouth’s Putnam placed among the top five runners —and for the second time he was the race winner.

This time, on Tuesday, Putnam captured the annual Skyline Bowling Invitational individual title at Gallia Academy — finishing first out of 52 runners in 17 minutes and 32 seconds.

Previously, Putnam —two weeks ago — won the individual Ohio Valley Conference championship at Fairland, before finishing fifth in last Saturday’s Northwest Mohawk Invitational.

Putnam ran the OVC 5K in 18:20, but improved upon that time by over a minute at Northwest in running 17:01 —against almost exclusively Southern Ohio Conference competition.

He was in the middle of those times at Gallia Academy, and led a pack of four consecutive and five out of six Warren runners, who all crossed in 17:38 thru 18:25.

Warren won the team title out of six teams with a 16 score —one off the perfect cross country score of 15.

A minimum of five runners is necessary for a team score, as the Trojans sported just two other runners on Tuesday in addition to Putnam.

They were juniors Xander Young and Connor Emnett, who placed 25th in 22:23 and 48th in 32:01 respectively.

Besides Putnam, junior Brayden Tabler (18:44) of Federal Hocking was the only other runner among the top seven not hailing from Warren.

There were no Lady Trojans which competed in the girls race, which was won by senior Sarah Watts of host Gallia Academy.

Watts was the only lady in under 20 minutes, finishing her home course in 19 minutes and 43 seconds —a full minute faster than Jackson’s Olivia Kennedy.

A complete list of results can be found at www.baumspage.com.

Portsmouth freshman Charlie Putnam captured the championship of the boys high school race as part of Tuesday's Skyline Bowling Invitational at Gallia Academy High School.

