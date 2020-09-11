SSU earns perfect score, COC 5-star

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University Department of Athletics earned a perfect score on the NAIA’s Champions of Character and as a result, were one of eight Mid-South Conference programs to obtain a Five-Star Gold Institution rating from national officials announced on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the NAIA, institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character.

They earn points for character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion.

Institutions also earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year.

In all, Shawnee State joined Campbellsville, Cumberlands (Ky.), Lindsey Wilson, Pikeville and new MSC members Bethel (Tenn.), Freed-Hardeman and Martin-Methodist as college programs which earned a Gold rating, while Cumberlands (Tenn.) and Life (Ga.) each earned Silver ratings.

Due to the efforts of each institution, the Mid-South Conference — as a whole — earned a Five-Star Gold rating.

Sixty-eight institutions across the NAIA realm earned Gold, with Lourdes and Mount Vernon Nazarene joining SSU as the only three Ohio schools to earn such an honor.

