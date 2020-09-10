SOC races march on: Week three HS football previews

SCIOTO COUNTY — We are officially one-third of the way through the high school football regular season.

Teams in Scioto County and the surrounding area began their Southern Ohio Conference schedules in week two of this shortened six-game regular season, finding out more about themselves as a team with each snap and minute of action.

Several teams will be looking to rebound after a conference-opening loss, while six Scioto County clubs will host contests here in week three.

Previews

Oak Hill at Wheelersburg

Oak Hill and Wheelersburg each scored 42 points in their week-two conference wins as each will be vying for a 2-0 start in SOC II play.

However, the Oaks (1-1) certainly will have to battle recent series history in order compete with the Pirates (2-0) in 2020.

In their last five meetings dating back to the 2015 season, Wheelersburg has laid it on the Oaks — outscoring its Jackson County yearly rival 226-6 in this five-year span.

West at Minford

Both West and Minford took one on the chin in week two, losing to unbeaten conference foes Waverly and Wheelersburg, respectively.

Often times in life it’s not what happens to you, but rather how you respond.

West (1-1) and Minford (1-1) will both be looking for a hunger and positive response from their teams in this rivalry game.

The Senators complete a two-game road trip on Friday in their visit to Muletown, hoping to improve to 2-1 before hosting Valley and traveling to Oak Hill.

Minford’s big-play ability has proven itself in its first two games as it hopes its defense can hold the Senators — which was efficient in a 28-7 week-one win over Notre Dame — from quick scores.

Waverly at Valley

The last time the Tigers made the short trip south to Lucasville to face the Indians, it took a Peyton Shoemaker 66-yard pick-six to give Waverly a 35-28 lead with nine minutes to go in the game.

Last year’s lopsided 51-7 result was much different than the meeting two years ago; however, Waverly’s (2-0) passing offense has developed into one of, if not the best in southeastern Ohio over the last two seasons.

The Indians fell by two touchdowns a week ago at Oak Hill in their conference opener after a week-one three-touchdown home win over Northwest.

Valley (1-1) will need to rely on some of its big-play magic in this matchup of talented offenses in Lucasville.

Green at Notre Dame

The Notre Dame Titans (0-2) last won a Southern Ohio Conference Division I game on Oct. 26, 2018 — a 49-8 home win over East.

With Green (0-2) coming to Spartan Municipal Stadium for the Bobcats’ first road game and the Titans’ first home game, ND could very well snap its winless league and non-league streak, which has now reached 687 days.

The last time Green visited Spartan Stadium in 2018, a winless Titans’ team defeated an undefeated Bobcats’ team 16-8 — handing Green one of two regular-season losses in its best season since 1990.

After committing five turnovers in their road loss to Northwest to open SOC I play a week ago, ball control will be incredibly crucial in the Titans’ attempt to earning their first win in nearly two years.

East at Northwest

The Mohawks (1-1) will be hosting the Tartans (0-1) in a game that was originally scheduled to be held in Sciotoville, but was agreed to be moved to Roy Rogers Field in McDermott by both school districts.

East surrendered 41 points to Eastern while scoring none in its week-two loss and season opener in Beaver, but the Northwest offense has also somewhat struggled out of the gate — scoring a combined 16 points in their first two weeks.

The Mohawks certainly will be present in mind and body for their matchup with the Tartans on Friday, but they’ll also be keeping an eye on a score of interest in the SOC I race.

Eastern travels to Willow Wood to face the defending league champion Symmes Valley Vikings.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_ohsaa-4.jpg Notre Dame guard Ethan Kammer and center Amari Harmon prepare to block oncoming Mohawk defenders in the Titans’ week-two road game versus Northwest. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Kammer-Harmon.jpeg Notre Dame guard Ethan Kammer and center Amari Harmon prepare to block oncoming Mohawk defenders in the Titans’ week-two road game versus Northwest. Courtesy of Jason Cate of 451photos

Week three HS football previews