Smith, Mohawks top Northwest XC invite: Byrd, Shope, Marshall, Putnam round out Top-5

McDERMOTT — With the gunfire of the starting pistol, Scioto County’s first home cross country meet — the 2020 Northwest Mohawk Invite — began a two-month regular season, which even a month ago was in doubt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Picking up where they left off in the 2019 season, the Northwest Mohawks placed three in the top-5 of the high school boys race with a total of seven Mohawk boys runners competing in the event.

Landen Smith, who as a junior was an all-Ohioan and placed 11th in the Division II state XC race, claimed first-place in the boys race with a time of 16:07 — 34 seconds faster than Minford’s Dutch Byrd, who finished in second.

As of Saturday morning’s race, Smith’s time of 16:07 was the fastest time in Division II in the state of Ohio up until that point.

While things can certainly change between now and the state meet in the first weekend of November, Smith’s chances of repeating as an all-Ohioan in 2020 seem all the more likely with each passing day.

“Just stay strong, staying consistent,” Smith said. “We want to make it to state, we want to run well at state. That’s the main goal right now — win SOC and enjoy the season.”

The Mohawk Invite was Northwest’s second as a team this season — after its boys team competed in Division II at the Pickerington North Classic a week prior.

On Saturday, Northwest’s Josh Shope and Kailan Marshall finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 16:45 and 16:53.

The Mohawks had four additional runners which placed in the top-20, aside from their runners which finished in the top-5.

Gabe Morrell finished with a time of 18:01, good enough for eighth, Levi Tackett and Eragron Elkins both ran the course in 19:59 to place 12th and 13th respectively, and Boston Wolfe finished in 20:40 to place 19th.

As a team, the Mohawk boys claimed first with 26 points, ahead of Zane Trace which had 75 and Minford’s 77.

“High school boys, I couldn’t be happier,” Northwest XC coach Adam Schroeder said. “A lot of them, it’s their only home meet their senior year. They did great — it was fun to watch them, fun to see them have fun in a race. And it’s even better to see them take care of business.”

Portsmouth freshman and Ohio Valley Conference boys champion Charlie Putnam, among a field of older and higher-division runners, finished fifth with a time of 17:01 — 30 seconds faster than 6th-place.

Wheelersburg’s David Brown finished with a time of 17:53 to place seventh, while fellow Pirate Tate Hollback placed ninth by completing the course in 19:04.

In the girls race at the Mohawk Invite, Zane Trace’s Hanna Kerr claimed first with a time of 20:38.

The Lady Pioneers as a team won the overall meet with 34 points.

Eastern’s Abby Cochenour finished in second with a time of 21:22, narrowly notching Northwest’s Brooke Shope, who finished third with a time of 21:23.

Shope’s Mohawk teammate, Kodi Burton, also finished in the top-10 of the girls race with a time of 23:11 — good enough for seventh.

The Lady Mohawks’ team finished second with 56, narrowly edging Wheelersburg’s 63 and South Webster’s 64.

Wheelersburg’s Amanda Salmons was the quickest Lady Pirate runner, placing fifth with a time of 23:01.

Wheelersburg’s Kylie Marsh wasn’t too far behind Salmons on the course, finishing eighth with a time of 23:18.

Minford’s Juniper Allen finished in fifth as one of two Lady Falcons competing at Northwest — with a time of 23:10.

South Webster’s Rylee Hagen was the quickest Lady Jeep — but barely.

Hagen’s time of 23:29 landed her in the top-10 at ninth, just ahead of Ali Newman and Macie Rhodes who finished 12th and 13th respectively, with times of 24:44 and 25:07.

Full results for both high school races may be found below.

HS Boys Results

Place Team Name Time

1 Northwest Landen Smith 16:07

2 Minford Dutch Byrd 16:41

3 Northwest Josh Shope 16:45

4 Northwest Kailan Marshall 16:53

5 Portsmouth Charlie Putnam 17:01

6 Eastern Teagan Werner 17:31

7 Wheelersburg David Brown 17:53

8 Northwest Gabe Morrell 18:01

9 Wheelersburg Tate Hollback 19:04

10 Zane Trace Garrett Carver 19:12

11 Zane Trace Josh Sharrett 19:15

12 Northwest Levi Tackett 19:59

13 Northwest Eragron Elkins 19:59

14 South Webster Caden Conley 20:00

15 Eastern Jaxon Collins 20:22

16 Minford Zebulon Allen 20:22

17 South Webster Myles Beasly 20:24

18 Clay Liam Garrison 20:28

19 Northwest Boston Wolfe 20:40

20 Zane Trace Dillan Breakfield 20:42

21 Manchester Anthony Young 20:58

22 Zane Trace Wyatt Vick 21:05

23 Minford Skylar Allen 21:09

24 Minford Mason Blackburn 21:15

25 Clay Evan Balestra 21:24

26 West Ethan Hazelbaker 21:27

27 South Webster Kyler Swords 21:27

28 Northwest Michael Wamsley 21:31

29 Wheelersburg Gavin Bradley 21:41

30 Portsmouth Xander Young 21:42

31 Wheelersburg Carson Nickell 22:17

32 Manchester Grant McClanahan 22:27

33 Eastern Hayden Tuggle 23:33

34 South Webster Evan Baily 25:28

35 West Brock Journey 25:29

36 Zane Trace Ryan Andrews 25:49

37 Minford Lucas Heardman 26:16

38 Manchester Kayden Butcher 26:17

39 Portsmouth Conner Emnett 26:18

40 Wheelersburg Hayden Hobbs 26:36

41 Manchester Bradyn Jones 27:24

42 Manchester Devin Montgomery 32:00

43 Portsmouth Elijah Carver 34:27

44 Portsmouth Bradley Little 37:46

HS Girls Results

Place Team Name Time

1 Zane Trace Hanna Kerr 20:38

2 Eastern Abby Cochenour 21:22

3 Northwest Brooke Shope 21:23

4 Zane Trace Reese Hartsaugh 22:53

5 Wheelersburg Amanda Salmons 23:01

6 Minford Juniper Allen 23:10

7 Northwest Kodi Burton 23:11

8 Wheelersburg Kylie Marsh 23:18

9 South Webster Rylee Hagen 23:29

10 Zane Trace Marie Souther 23:41

11 Zane Trace Molly Prochaska 24:07

12 South Webster Ali Newman 24:44

13 South Webster Macie Rhodes 25:07

14 Northwest Marie Prose 25:45

15 Zane Trace Abby Guffey 26:41

16 Eastern Sofia Salisbury 27:00

17 South Webster Brooklyn Blanton 27:10

18 Zane Trace Kaitlyn McDowell 27:24

19 West (name not available) 27:28

20 Wheelersburg Natalie Brammer 27:33

21 Wheelersburg Natalie Parker 28:06

22 Minford Chelsea Dietrich 29:25

23 Northwest Akira Ramey 29:51

24 Northwest Ashley Cantrell 29:59

25 Wheelersburg Sydney Warnock 30:36

26 Zane Trace Sadie Swepston 31:24

27 West (name not available) 32:21

28 South Webster Kennedy Murphy 32:21

29 South Webster Ciara Jones 34:29

30 South Webster Atina Garrett 35:51

31 Manchester Addimae Padgett 36:01

Northwest senior Josh Shope finished third in the high school boys race at the 2020 Northwest Mohawk cross country invitational with a time of 16:45. Minford senior Dutch Byrd finished second in the high school boys race at the 2020 Northwest Mohawk cross country invitational with a time of 16:41.

