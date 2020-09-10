Pirates blank Trojans, now 9-0

WHEELERSBURG — After an entire week off until Wednesday, the Wheelersburg High School girls tennis team likely benefited from the rest — by showing no signs of rust.

That’s because the Lady Pirates pitched a 5-0 shutout of visiting Portsmouth, raising their perfect record to 9-0 and recording their fourth team-scoring shutout of the season.

The Pirates have also turned in 5-0 counts against Hillsboro, Minford and Valley —with their only 3-2 decisions coming in their season sweep of Notre Dame.

Wheelersburg also owns non-league wins over Hillsboro (5-0) and Ironton (4-1).

Against Portsmouth, which withdrew in the second set of the second doubles duel after only winning one game, the Pirates allowed only four games won the entire match.

The first four affairs were all straight-set outcomes, as Haley Mounts and Nicole Lanning of Wheelersburg — playing varsity for the first time this season — were leading Sharon Torres and Dallan Torres of the Trojans 6-0 and 4-1 when the PHS tandem withdrew.

At first doubles, senior Maddie Gill —who has played all season at first singles prior to Wednesday while winning all eight of her previous contests — teamed with Maegan Jolly to blank (6-0, 6-0) Brea Dorsey and Megan Conley.

Jolly’s regular doubles partner, Emily Janney, pitched her own 6-0, 6-0 shutout at third singles —over Portsmouth’s Piper Cunningham.

The Trojans took three combined games at first and second singles, but the Pirates still swept —including Maria Nolan playing first singles for the first time.

She swept Kamryn Holbrook 6-0 and 6-1, while Serena Kataria won with identical 6-1 and 6-1 scores at second singles over Skylar Boehm.

The two teams will rematch in a week next Thursday (Sept. 17) in Portsmouth.

Wheelersburg was set to return home, and return to Southern Ohio Conference action, against visiting Valley on Thursday.

The Pirates continue to lead the SOC slate at 6-0 —with Waverly set to visit for a makeup match on Tuesday.

Wheelersburg's Emily Janney won the third singles match in the Lady Pirates' 5-0 win over Portsmouth in non-league play on Wednesday.

