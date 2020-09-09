Boggs transfers from Rio to SSU

PORTSMOUTH — Making the move from one school to another is difficult for anybody, no matter how talented the student-athlete in question is.

However, the transition from Rio Grande to Shawnee State — from Kyle Boggs’ perspective — was made easier by a welcoming environment fostered by both the players as well as the coaches.

Boggs, a former standout at Liberty Union High School in Baltimore, has made the transfer from the RedStorm to the Bears beginning with the 2021 season on forward.

“I’m thrilled to join the roster at Shawnee State,” Boggs said. “We have a great group of guys here who are tight-knit. Together, our goal is to bring a ring home for the Bears. We’re excited to get on that path and compete together against our opponents inside and outside of the Mid-South.

At Liberty Union, Boggs — a three-sport athlete who played football, basketball and baseball for the Lions — was named a first-team all-Mid-State League honoree following his senior season in 2017 after hitting .319 during his high school career.

He posted 13 doubles, 53 RBI and 50 runs scored over the course of his time at Liberty Union and helped the football program go 25-19 with three winning seasons and three OHSAA Division V playoff appearances in four years while also contributing to the Lions’ efforts on the hardwood.

While contributing to Liberty Union’s athletic programs, Boggs also made significant contributions off of the field of play — helping families with sick children by either attending to their physical needs, assisting with their medical expenses, or both.

“School was great,” Boggs said of his time at Liberty Union. “I have a lot of good memories there. Most of my best memories were from baseball. I had a lot of great teammates who pushed me to be better, and without them, I’m not sure I’d be where I am today.”

After 17 games in two seasons, Boggs — who hit an impressive .464 in 13 plate appearances while adding in five pitching appearances on the mound at Rio Grande — decided to make a move.

He came away from the process extremely impressed with the candid approach that both Phil Butler and Casey Claflin displayed in general.

“It was awesome getting to know both of them,” Boggs said. “They were so honest and welcoming about the situation I was coming into being a transfer. They know so much about the game of baseball, and I’m honored to get to work under them.”

As a whole, however, Boggs is at Shawnee State for the entire student-athlete perspective.

While his athletic goal is to help the Shawnee State baseball program contend for championships to the best of its ability, Boggs’ primary goal — above all as a student-athlete — is to obtain his bachelor’s degree in business management while collecting a minor in marketing.

“Academically, I want to do the best that I can in the classroom,” Boggs said. “That always comes first. On the field, I just want to try and become better than I was the day before. I know that if I do that, it’ll make my teammates better, and I know everyone in the program will do the same.”

