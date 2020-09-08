Posted on by

Fall scoreboard — September 8


Staff Report

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 — Fall Scoreboard

Volleyball

Wheelersburg 3, Northwest 0 (25-20, 25-13, 26-24)

Eastern 3, Valley 0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-18)

Minford at Waverly

South Webster 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-13)

Clay 3, New Boston 1 (25-18, 25-22, 15-25, 25-12)

Notre Dame 3, Symmes Valley 0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-14)

Green 3, East 1 (25-13, 18-25, 25-13, 25-22)

Portsmouth 3, South Point 0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-11)

Boys Soccer

Minford 2, Waverly 1

Wheelersburg 1, Northwest 0

Jackson 0, South Webster 0

St. Joe 4, New Boston 0

North Adams 4, Valley 1

Clay 20, Wellston 1

South Point 5, Portsmouth 1

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 4, Northwest 1

Waverly 8, Minford 1

South Point 9, West 0

