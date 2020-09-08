Fall scoreboard — September 8

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 — Fall Scoreboard
Volleyball
Wheelersburg 3, Northwest 0 (25-20, 25-13, 26-24)
Eastern 3, Valley 0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-18)
Minford at Waverly
South Webster 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-13)
Clay 3, New Boston 1 (25-18, 25-22, 15-25, 25-12)
Notre Dame 3, Symmes Valley 0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-14)
Green 3, East 1 (25-13, 18-25, 25-13, 25-22)
Portsmouth 3, South Point 0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-11)
Boys Soccer
Minford 2, Waverly 1
Wheelersburg 1, Northwest 0
Jackson 0, South Webster 0
St. Joe 4, New Boston 0
North Adams 4, Valley 1
Clay 20, Wellston 1
South Point 5, Portsmouth 1
Girls Soccer
Wheelersburg 4, Northwest 1
Waverly 8, Minford 1
South Point 9, West 0