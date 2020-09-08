Recapping the Bob Miller Memorial race

The Lucas Oil Dirt Car Series returned to Portsmouth Raceway Park Saturday night for the annual running of The Bob Miller Memorial “River Days Rumble 50” presented by Pepsi. Martinsville, IN’s Hudson O’Neal celebrated his 20th birthday in style, as he prevailed in the $12,000-to-win Late Model Feature becoming the Lucas Oil Series’ 18th different winner in 2020.

While O’Neal scored his first Lucas win of the year, Modified driver Michael Paul Howard of Salyersville, KY logged his very first PRP win after years of trying and coming so close. Stout’s Zack Pendleton took the checkers in the Sport Mods.

The track was fast and the Late Models were hammer down throughout the duration of the 50-lap A-Main with the most successful racers throwing their right rears out against the cushion from the initial drop of the green until the checkers flew.

Early on Newport, TN’s Jimmy Owens was dominant. He would lead the first 36 laps before O’Neal would get by. O’Neal climbed from 8th to take the point, and once he moved to the front, nobody would have anything for him.

Owens would have to settle for second. Benton, KY’s Tanner English would climb from 15th to third. Fairmont, WV’s Jared Hawkins would advance from 14th to fourth. Zebulon, GA’s Shane Clanton would charge from ninth to fifth. Brandon, FL’s Kyle Bronson moved up from 10th to sixth. Pole-sitter Jonathan Davenport from Blairsville, GA slipped to seventh.

Former Dirt Track World Championship winner and Shinnston, WV native Josh Richards had an eventful race as he started in seventh, climbed to fourth, had a flat and brought out a caution, went to the tail, and charged back up to eighth. Kody Evans and Tyler Bruening rounded out the top 10.

A few other drivers who had some great moments but not quite the finish that reflected their efforts were Devin Moran, fast-qualifier Tim McCreadie, and Steve Casebolt. Both Moran and McCreadie would climb as high as second.

Moran began to mount a challenge for the lead on lap 21 but a caution would fly a lap later slowing the pace. On the following restart McCreadie would overhaul Moran for the runner-up spot. Moran would have a flat on lap 32 and McCreadie would lose a wheel on lap 33. Moran would re-enter the race and finish 15th. McCreadie would drop out and be scored 18th.

Casebolt was the biggest mover throughout the first half of the race. Riding the rim as so often likes to do at PRP, he charged from 18th into the top 5, but while battling Shane Clanton for fourth on lap 25, he would jump the cushion in turn 4 and cram his right rear into the wall ending his night.

Wheelersburg’s R.J. Conley was the highest finishing local bringing The Conley Trucking car home to an 11th place finish. His brother, Rod, placed 16th. Reigning PRP track champion Shannon Thornsberry finished 23rd, and two-time Boone Coleman Memorial “Gator 50” winner Brandon Fouts placed 24th.

The Lucas Oil Dirt Car Series has one more visit scheduled in Portsmouth this season, and that will be for The 40th Annual Dirt Track World Championship October 15th, 16th, and 17th paying $100,000 to win.

As for the Keaton’s Collision Center Modified Feature Saturday, the man with three first names finished first for the first time at PRP. After years and years of competing in both a Late Model and Modified, Michael Paul Howard finally and deservedly got to experience victory in Portsmouth. He was dominant throughout the evening. He set quick time in The Dynamic Shock Service Time Trials, led every lap of his heat, and set the pace all 20 laps of the feature.

Pedro’s Brian Skaggs placed second. Batavia’s Adam Stricker climbed from eighth to third. Lucasville’s Anthony Slusher moved up from 10th to fourth. Jody Puckett rounded out the top 5.

Making up the rest of the top 10 were Aaron Branham, Travis Dickson, Austin Francis, Adam Jordan, and Jason Bilyeu.

Zack Pendleton held off Derek Spencer in the closing laps to claim the checkers in the EMC2 Party Rentals & Inflatables Sport Mods. Derek Richmond, Jason Spillman, Cody Gifford, Kasey Black, Stevie Thornsberry, Danny Hamilton Jr, Sam Allen and Dillon Hamilton completed the top 10.

Portsmouth Raceway Park’s next scheduled race is September 19th. Log on to www.portsraceway.com for more details.

Media Results for 9/5/2020 at Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH

Dirt Super Late Models 28 Entries

Bob Miller Memorial RDR 50 Laps | 01:01:29.891

1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[8]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 3. 81E-Tanner English[15]; 4. 11H-Jared Hawkins[14]; 5. 25-Shane Clanton[9]; 6. 40B-Kyle Bronson[10]; 7. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 8. 14-Josh Richards[7]; 9. 4G-Kody Evans[17]; 10. 16-Tyler Bruening[13]; 11. 71C-RJ Conley[23]; 12. 21H-Robby Hensley[19]; 13. 2S-Stormy Scott[3]; 14. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[12]; 15. 9-Devin Moran[4]; 16. 71R-Rod Conley[20]; 17. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[16]; 18. 39-Tim McCreadie[5]; 19. C9-Steve Casebolt[18]; 20. D8-Dustin Linville[21]; 21. 17D-Zack Dohm[11]; 22. 1T-Tyler Erb[6]; 23. 17T-Shannon Thornsberry[24]; 24. 81F-Brandon Fouts[22]

B-Main 1 Tiger Rear Ends 12 Laps | 00:07:22.104

1. 4G-Kody Evans[1]; 2. C9-Steve Casebolt[2]; 3. 21H-Robby Hensley[4]; 4. 71R-Rod Conley[6]; 5. D8-Dustin Linville[3]; 6. 81F-Brandon Fouts[5]; 7. 1G-Devin Gilpin[11]; 8. 39H-Mike Hildebrand[8]; 9. 17N-Nick Snell[10]; 10. 17T-Shannon Thornsberry[9]; 11. 71C-RJ Conley[7]; 12. (DNS) 32A-Robert Starret

Heat 1 Penske Shocks 10 Laps | 00:05:01.834

1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 3. 25-Shane Clanton[3]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 5. 4G-Kody Evans[6]; 6. 81F-Brandon Fouts[5]; 7. 17T-Shannon Thornsberry[7]

Heat 2 FK Rods 10 Laps | 00:04:37.637

1. 2S-Stormy Scott[2]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[1]; 3. 17D-Zack Dohm[4]; 4. 81E-Tanner English[6]; 5. D8-Dustin Linville[3]; 6. 71C-RJ Conley[5]; 7. 1G-Devin Gilpin[7]

Heat 3 Simpson Race Products 10 Laps | 00:06:33.606

1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 3. 40B-Kyle Bronson[5]; 4. 11H-Jared Hawkins[4]; 5. C9-Steve Casebolt[2]; 6. 71R-Rod Conley[6]; 7. 17N-Nick Snell[7]

Heat 4 Ohlins Shocks 10 Laps | 00:03:06.904

1. 9-Devin Moran[2]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 3. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 4. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[4]; 5. 21H-Robby Hensley[5]; 6. 39H-Mike Hildebrand[6]; 7. (DNS) 32A-Robert Starret

Group A Time Trials 2 Laps | 00:00:29.205

1. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:14.301[7]; 2. 14-Josh Richards, 00:14.372[2]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 00:14.376[10]; 4. 2S-Stormy Scott, 00:14.388[3]; 5. 25-Shane Clanton, 00:14.517[8]; 6. D8-Dustin Linville, 00:14.524[1]; 7. 16-Tyler Bruening, 00:14.579[12]; 8. 17D-Zack Dohm, 00:14.598[9]; 9. 81F-Brandon Fouts, 00:14.608[4]; 10. 71C-RJ Conley, 00:14.636[5]; 11. 4G-Kody Evans, 00:14.682[11]; 12. 81E-Tanner English, 00:14.684[14]; 13. 17T-Shannon Thornsberry, 00:14.695[6]; 14. 1G-Devin Gilpin, 00:14.721[13]

Group B Time Trials 2 Laps | 00:00:29.753

1. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:14.313[11]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:14.402[12]; 3. C9-Steve Casebolt, 00:14.599[8]; 4. 9-Devin Moran, 00:14.614[10]; 5. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:14.627[14]; 6. 1-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:14.642[4]; 7. 11H-Jared Hawkins, 00:14.711[5]; 8. 21-Billy Moyer Jr, 00:14.825[13]; 9. 40B-Kyle Bronson, 00:14.840[1]; 10. 21H-Robby Hensley, 00:14.875[7]; 11. 71R-Rod Conley, 00:14.885[6]; 12. 39H-Mike Hildebrand, 00:15.144[3]; 13. 17N-Nick Snell, 00:15.219[2]; 14. (DNS) 32A-Robert Starret, 00:15.219

Hot Laps 1 | 00:01:30.606

1. 81F-Brandon Fouts[4]; 2. 2S-Stormy Scott[3]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie[7]; 4. 14-Josh Richards[2]; 5. 71C-RJ Conley[5]; 6. D8-Dustin Linville[1]; 7. 17T-Shannon Thornsberry[6]

Hot Laps 2 | 00:01:39.839

1. 81E-Tanner English[7]; 2. 16-Tyler Bruening[5]; 3. 25-Shane Clanton[1]; 4. 1G-Devin Gilpin[6]; 5. 17D-Zack Dohm[2]; 6. 49-Jonathan Davenport[3]; 7. 4G-Kody Evans[4]

Hot Laps 3 | 00:02:01.329

1. 11H-Jared Hawkins[5]; 2. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[4]; 3. 21H-Robby Hensley[7]; 4. 40B-Kyle Bronson[1]; 5. 71R-Rod Conley[6]; 6. 17N-Nick Snell[2]; 7. 39H-Mike Hildebrand[3]

Hot Laps 4 | 00:01:50.426

1. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[4]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[7]; 4. 71-Hudson O’Neal[5]; 5. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[6]; 6. C9-Steve Casebolt[1]; 7. 32A-Robert Starret[2]

Modifieds 27 Entries

A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:15:32.679

1. 24H-Michael Howard[1]; 2. 20S-Brian Skaggs[3]; 3. 68-Adam Stricker[8]; 4. 1-Anthony Slusher[10]; 5. J3-Jody Puckett[2]; 6. 38-Aaron Branham[4]; 7. 24-Travis Dickson[7]; 8. 1F-Austin Francis[15]; 9. 13-Adam Jordan[18]; 10. 26-Jason Bilyeu[17]; 11. 127-Chris Wilson[9]; 12. 11-Adam Colley[14]; 13. 7-Ben Adkins[11]; 14. 23H-Matt Holcomb[12]; 15. 12-Rick Aukland[19]; 16. 35-Tony DeHart[20]; 17. 11W-Jerrad Willis[16]; 18. A85-Ervin Vance[6]; 19. Z28-Logan Burke[5]; 20. 244-Brandon Smith[13]

B Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:12:31.117

1. 11W-Jerrad Willis[1]; 2. 26-Jason Bilyeu[3]; 3. 13-Adam Jordan[2]; 4. 12-Rick Aukland[5]; 5. 35-Tony DeHart[8]; 6. 7T-Tommy McClain[4]; 7. 94-David Booker[9]; 8. 22-Brandon Oliver[7]; 9. 2G-Don Good[10]; 10. 13E-Luke Jordan[6]; 11. 4B-Greg Thompson[11]; 12. (DNS) 11M-Mitchell Galloway

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 24H-Michael Howard[1]; 2. 38-Aaron Branham[3]; 3. 24-Travis Dickson[2]; 4. 1-Anthony Slusher[4]; 5. 244-Brandon Smith[6]; 6. 11W-Jerrad Willis[5]; 7. 7T-Tommy McClain[8]; 8. 22-Brandon Oliver[7]; 9. 2G-Don Good[9]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:03:42.083

1. J3-Jody Puckett[1]; 2. Z28-Logan Burke[2]; 3. 68-Adam Stricker[3]; 4. 7-Ben Adkins[9]; 5. 11-Adam Colley[4]; 6. 13-Adam Jordan[7]; 7. 12-Rick Aukland[5]; 8. 35-Tony DeHart[6]; 9. 4B-Greg Thompson[8]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:06:36.972

1. 20S-Brian Skaggs[1]; 2. A85-Ervin Vance[2]; 3. 127-Chris Wilson[5]; 4. 23H-Matt Holcomb[3]; 5. 1F-Austin Francis[9]; 6. 26-Jason Bilyeu[4]; 7. 13E-Luke Jordan[6]; 8. 94-David Booker[7]; 9. 11M-Mitchell Galloway[8]

Qualifying 1 | 00:00:57.555

1. 24H-Michael Howard, 00:16.293[22]; 2. J3-Jody Puckett, 00:16.335[9]; 3. 20S-Brian Skaggs, 00:16.348[14]; 4. 24-Travis Dickson, 00:16.582[13]; 5. Z28-Logan Burke, 00:16.638[23]; 6. A85-Ervin Vance, 00:16.646[3]; 7. 38-Aaron Branham, 00:16.683[2]; 8. 68-Adam Stricker, 00:16.684[7]; 9. 23H-Matt Holcomb, 00:16.744[24]; 10. 1-Anthony Slusher, 00:16.789[1]; 11. 11-Adam Colley, 00:16.823[10]; 12. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 00:16.829[12]; 13. 11W-Jerrad Willis, 00:16.865[4]; 14. 12-Rick Aukland, 00:16.945[19]; 15. 127-Chris Wilson, 00:16.964[21]; 16. 244-Brandon Smith, 00:17.004[18]; 17. 35-Tony DeHart, 00:17.239[15]; 18. 13E-Luke Jordan, 00:17.315[26]; 19. 22-Brandon Oliver, 00:17.359[6]; 20. 13-Adam Jordan, 00:17.379[20]; 21. 94-David Booker, 00:17.624[11]; 22. 7T-Tommy McClain, 00:17.626[17]; 23. 4B-Greg Thompson, 00:17.714[8]; 24. 11M-Mitchell Galloway, 00:18.372[16]; 25. 2G-Don Good, 00:18.629[25]; 26. 7-Ben Adkins[5]

Sport Mods 15 Entries

A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:18:00.582

1. 24Z-Zack Pendleton[1]; 2. 25S-Derek Spencer[2]; 3. 34-Derek Richmond[4]; 4. 51-Jason Spillman[6]; 5. B9-Cody Gifford[12]; 6. 55-Kasey Black[5]; 7. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry[7]; 8. 99-Danny Hamilton Jr[9]; 9. 11A-Sam Allen[14]; 10. 99X-Dillon Hamilton[11]; 11. 1M-Justin Montgomery[10]; 12. 32-Jimmy Adams[8]; 13. 11B-Branden Colley[3]; 14. (DNS) 7C-Jason Ruby; 15. (DNS) 16-Mikey Howard

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:06:06.073

1. 24Z-Zack Pendleton[6]; 2. 11B-Branden Colley[4]; 3. 55-Kasey Black[1]; 4. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry[3]; 5. 99-Danny Hamilton Jr[5]; 6. 99X-Dillon Hamilton[2]; 7. 7C-Jason Ruby[8]; 8. 11A-Sam Allen[7]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:06:26.085

1. 25S-Derek Spencer[4]; 2. 34-Derek Richmond[6]; 3. 51-Jason Spillman[1]; 4. 32-Jimmy Adams[3]; 5. 1M-Justin Montgomery[5]; 6. B9-Cody Gifford[2]; 7. (DNS) 16-Mikey Howard

20-year-old Hudson O’Neal lifts the checkered flag in celebration following his win in the $12,000-to-win Late Model Feature race at theThe Bob Miller Memorial “River Days Rumble 50” hosted by Portsmouth Raceway Park https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Hudson-ONeil-_-Lawson-Photography-1.jpg 20-year-old Hudson O’Neal lifts the checkered flag in celebration following his win in the $12,000-to-win Late Model Feature race at theThe Bob Miller Memorial “River Days Rumble 50” hosted by Portsmouth Raceway Park Courtesy of Heath Lawson Photography

O’Neil becomes 18th driver to claim first in 2020 Lucas Oil Series