Tigers too much for West

WAVERLY — The Waverly Tigers took to the air for scoring plays early and often on Friday night, and also scored once apiece on special teams and defense, en route to winning over the West Senators 49-13 in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II football bout at Waverly’s Raidiger Field.

It was the SOC II opener for both squads, as both won their season openers over a week ago.

The Tigers erupted for the first 49 points by halftime, as the entire second half was played with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule.

The Senators scored their two touchdowns in the second half —with seven-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third quarter and with only a minute to play.

Mitchell Irwin completed a 66-yard scoring strike to Luke Bradford with Caleb Hazelbaker kicking the extra point in the third period, followed by Quinton Hurd hitting Trevor Fike for a 19-yard reception to make it 49-13.

The first half, however, was Waverly all the way.

The Tigers first got on the board by a 52-yard punt return from Mark Stulley —with only two minutes and eight seconds gone by.

With four-and-a-half minutes left in the first quarter, Haydn’ Shanks completed the first of his five touchdown passes —a 14-yarder to Penn Morrison.

Morrison, incidentally, made an interception with 4:09 left in the first half —and returned it 36 yards to paydirt to make it 42-0 at that point.

Shanks also threw two touchdowns apiece to Will Futhey for 45 and 21 yards and to Phoenix Wolf for five and 43 yards.

Shanks, the all-Southeast District Division IV first-team quarterback who played last season with a torn ACL, completed 12-of-18 passes for 210 yards against West.

Wolf led Shanks’ receivers with six receptions for 80 yards, as Futhey —a third-team all-Ohio wideout last year — finished with 80 yards on three catches, and even completed 3-of-5 passes for 57 yards.

Morrison (45 yards), Stulley (20 yards) and Zeke Brown (42 yards) caught two passes apiece.

Keegan Smith successfully made all seven of his extra-point attempts.

The Tigers rushed 19 times for only 27 yards, but outgained the Senators 294-163.

West was held to only a dozen rushing yards on 23 attempts, as the Tigers sacked the quarterback Irwin six times for minus-44 yards.

The Senators’ Jeffery Bishop punted seven times and averaged 25 yards per punt, as Irwin completed 12-of-19 passes for 132 yards.

Bradford, with his 66-yard TD reception, led the way with four catches for 72.

West will host Minford in the SOC II on Friday night, while Waverly will travel to Valley for another SOC II tilt.

Portsmouth West senior running back Hunter Brown (32) carries the ball as Waverly’s Braydon Leeth (12) defends during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game at Waverly’s Raidiger Field. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_West-Waverly.jpg Portsmouth West senior running back Hunter Brown (32) carries the ball as Waverly’s Braydon Leeth (12) defends during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game at Waverly’s Raidiger Field. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

