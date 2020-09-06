Fall scoreboard — September 5

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 — Fall scoreboard

Boys Soccer

New Boston 7, Southeastern 4

NEW BOSTON — A pair of goals for three Tigers and another for one amounted New Boston’s seven goals scored in its 7-4 Senior Night win over visiting Southeastern.

In the first half, junior Grady Jackson gave the Tigers an early boost — scoring goals at the 25:04 and 21:39 marks, putting New Boston ahead at the break 2-0.

Kage Truitt assisted the first Jackson goal while Tanner Voiers assisted the second.

Voiers himself broke into the scoring column with a goal at the 33:42 mark of the second half, assisted by Preston Jackson.

Voiers’ second goal at the 26:04 mark of the second half was via penalty kick, putting New Boston ahead 4-0.

Truitt scored goals in rapid succession 10 minutes later — finding the net at the 18:24 and 15:55 marks — on goals assisted by Josiah Smith and Colt Maynard.

With a 6-0 advantage, New Boston surrendered four goals to the Panthers in the final 15 minutes, but added one themselves from the foot of Austin Gosselin via penalty kick.

Southeastern scored the game’s final goal with just 34 seconds remaining to push the final score to 7-4 in favor of the Tigers.

New Boston travels to Ironton St. Joe on Thursday for a Southern Ohio Conference Division I matchup.

Clay 5, Belpre 3

BELPRE — Clay earned a 5-3 road win over Belpre on Saturday in non-league play.

Shaden Malone had a hat trick for the Panthers, scoring three goals to match Belpre’s total for the game.

Jack Holbrook and Clay Cottle scored a goal each as the Panthers improved to 3-1-1 with the win.

Clay will host Wellston on Tuesday in a non-league contest, before hosting Ironton St. Joe on Thursday in a key SOC I game.

Minford 0, Northwest 0

Waverly 3, Hillsboro 2

Girls Soccer

St. Joe 5, Northwest 1

Volleyball

Eastern 3, Federal Hocking 2 (23-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-18, 17-15)

Miami Trace 3, Waverly 1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23)