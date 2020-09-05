Vikings shut down Bobcats in SOC I opener

FRANKLIN FURNACE — With the defending Southern Ohio Conference Division I champions coming to town, the Green Bobcats were unable to muster much offensive performance, falling to the Symmes Valley Vikings 51-0 in both teams’ league opener.

In total yardage, Symmes Valley outgained Green 362 to -34 — with most of the gains coming via its ground attack.

SV’s Ethan Patterson led the Vikings with 138 yards on four carries and one rushing touchdown.

Green picked up just one first down in the contest, punting five times for a 25.2 yard-per-punt average.

Green will travel to Notre Dame on Friday for its first road game of the 2020 campaign — and in search of its first win under first-year head coach Chad Coffman.

Symmes Valley will host Eastern in week two in a key SOC I matchup.

Box Score

Box score courtesy of The Ironton Tribune

Symmes Valley 23 14 6 8 — 51

Green 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

SV – Josh Ferguson, 5-yard run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV – Safety (ball snapped out of end zone)

SV – Levi Niece, 11-yard run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV – Derek Crum, 6-yard run (Gavan Yates kick)

Second Quarter

SV – Ethan Patterson,, 39-yard run (kick failed)

SV – Grayson Walsh, 14-yard run (Nick Stroud run)

Third Quarter

SV – after opening kickoff Levi Ross 1-yard run (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

SV – Sam McCleese 11-yard run (Wyatt Owens run)

SV G

First downs 21 1

Rushes-yards 30-362 22-minus 30

Passing yards 0 -4

Total yards 362 -34

Cmp-Att-Int 0-3-0 1-4-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-0

Penalties-yards 6-47 1-10

Punts-average 0-0 5-25.2

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Symmes Valley: Josh Ferguson 1-5, Derek Crum 4-37, Grayson Walsh 3-37, Sam McCleese 6-61, Levi Niece 3-24, Alec Beckett 2-11, Levi Ross 6-46, Ethan Patterson 4-138; Green: Derek Salyers 3-15, Nathaniel Brannigan 1-2.

PASSING — Symmes Valley: Luke Leith 0-2-0, Grayson Walsh 0-1-0; Green: Derek Salyers 0-2-0, Collin Corey 1-2-0 minus 4.

RECEIVING — Symmes Valley: None; Green: Ethan Huffman 1-minus 4.

Green freshman Nathaniel Brannigan (22) attempts a tackle on Symmes Valley senior running back Derek Crum (4) in the Bobcats’ home loss to the Vikings on Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_SV-Green-Brannigan.jpg Green freshman Nathaniel Brannigan (22) attempts a tackle on Symmes Valley senior running back Derek Crum (4) in the Bobcats’ home loss to the Vikings on Friday. Courtesy of Josh Wilson

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

