Eagles blank Tartans in East’s opener

BEAVER — The Eastern Eagles’ defense was quite literally lights out in Friday’s win over East in both teams’ Southern Ohio Conference Division I opener.

That’s because in addition to Eastern pitching a shutout in what happened to also be the Tartans’ season opener, the Eagles’ field lights at their home field in Beaver went out with three minutes to play — halting and ceasing Friday’s game before the final clock hit zeroes.

Eastern found the end zone five times in the first half, and six times by game’s end, in its 41-0 shutout win over the Tartans.

Eagles quarterback Wyatt Hines completed 6-of-8 passes for 157 yards and four passing touchdowns to lead Eastern’s aerial attack.

Hines did have one error in the air, an interception by Tartans junior linebacker Leviticus Justice — East’s lone forced turnover in the loss.

Eastern running backs Dillion Mattox and Logan Clemmons combined for 174 yards on 15 carries with two rushing touchdowns, as both the Eagles’ rushing and passing offenses proved effective.

Justice carried most of the rushing load for East, carrying 14 times for 18 yards while freshman back Dylan Fitzgerald ran eight times for 19 yards.

Fitzgerald also boomed a 47-yard punt in his Tartans’ debut.

East sophomore quarterback Austin Baughman completed four passes for 57 yards with one interception, with Justice leading the Tartans in receiving with three catches for 46 yards.

East will travel to Northwest on Friday in SOC I play, a game that was originally scheduled to be held in Sciotoville but has since changed locations.

Eastern will travel to Symmes Valley on Friday for a key SOC I matchup.

*Unofficial stats courtesy of The Pike County News-Watchman*

Box Score

East — 0 0 0 0 — 0

Eastern — 21 13 0 7 — 41

Individuals

Passing — East: Austin Baughman 4-8 57 yards 1INT; Eastern: Wyatt Hines 6-8 157 yards 4TDs 1INT

Rushing — East: Leviticus Justice 14-18, Austin Baughman 4-7, Dylan Fitzgerald 8-19, Matthew Flannery 3-(-27), Landehn Pernell 1-(-1) Cam Justice 1-(-5), Brasen Barton 1-(-6); Eastern: Dillion Mattox 9-91 TD, Logan Clemmons 6-83 TD, Wyatt Hines 2-13

Receiving — East: Leviticus Justice 3-46, Landehn Pernell 1-11; Eastern: Bryce Myers 3-116 2TDs, Logan Clemmons 1-31 TD, Devon Conley 1-9, Colton Denny 1-4

East sophomore Leviticus Justice attempts a tackle on Eastern running back Dillion Mattox in the Tartans’ season-opening loss to the Eagles on Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_thumbnail_Mattox-Pernell-A8167.jpg East sophomore Leviticus Justice attempts a tackle on Eastern running back Dillion Mattox in the Tartans’ season-opening loss to the Eagles on Friday. Courtesy of Julie Billings | Pike County News-Watchman

Staff Report

