Fall scoreboard — September 3

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 — Fall scoreboard

Volleyball

South Webster 3, Eastern 0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-7)

SOUTH WEBSTER — South Webster swept Eastern on Thursday in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play to continue its unbeaten 5-0 start to the 2020 campaign.

Faith Maloney, Gwen Messer, Bella Claxon and Bri Claxon led the Lady Jeeps offensively with a combined 29 kills.

Rylee McGraw and Natalie Adkins also added five and three kills, respectively.

Messer led the Lady Jeeps from the service line with a team-high five ace serves.

Maloney added eight digs, Bri Claxon had four and Grace Claxon had six.

Grace Claxon was also 21-for-21 in serve-receive for the contest.

Liz Shupert and Messer each added three digs.

Senior setter Kendall Bender led the Lady Jeeps with a team-high 22 assists, while Bella Claxon added 12.

South Webster will host Oak Hill on Tuesday before traveling to Minford on Thursday in SOC II play.

Northwest 3, Valley 0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-13)

LUCASVILLE — The Northwest Lady Mohawks continued their unbeaten 6-0 start with a straight-set sweep of Valley on Thursday.

Audrey Knittel led the Lady Mohawks with six kills, five blocks and five digs.

Haidyn Wamsley added six kills, while Ava Jenkins added seven kills and six digs.

Reagan Lewis finished with a team-high 19 assists and seven digs to go along with three ace serves.

Lydia Emmons had a team-high six ace serves as Abigail Springs added two more.

Kloe Montgomery had four kills and two digs as Valerie Copas added a kill, a block and two digs.

Northwest’s unbeaten record will be tested next week, as the Lady Mohawks host Wheelersburg on Tuesday in SOC II play.

Wheelersburg 3, Waverly 0 (25-19, 25-8, 25-13)

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates got back to their winning ways, sweeping Waverly in three sets to improve to 3-1.

Kylee Barney had a team-high 11 kills and six blocks to lead the Lady Pirates at the net.

Senior setter Lauren Jolly tallied 20 assists — just two days after recording her 1,000th career assist.

Kaylee Darnell had 11 digs while Kiera Kennard had 10, each having eight service points from the service line.

Lyndsay Heimbach had three kills, four blocks, six assists and six digs in the win, while Madison Whitaker had a team-high 10 service points.

Wheelersburg will travel to Northwest on Tuesday for a key SOC II matchup.

Notre Dame 3, Clay 0 (25-14, 25-6, 25-16)

PORTSMOUTH — Notre Dame’s winning streak grew to three games following its three-set sweep of Clay on Thursday in SOC I play.

Annie Dettwiller had a team-high 10 kills to lead the Lady Titans, while senior teammates Claire Dettwiller and Chloe Delabar had seven apiece.

Claire Dettwiller finished with a team-high three total blocks at the net, while fellow senior Ava Hassel had a team-high 16 assists as the Lady Titans’ setter.

Sophomore Mallory Boland finished with a team-high nine digs defensively.

Notre Dame will travel to Symmes Valley on Tuesday for an SOC I league match and Eastern on Wednesday in non-league play.

Coal Grove 3, Portsmouth 1 (25-13, 25-22, 18-25, 26-24)

COAL GROVE — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans fell to Coal Grove in a four-set road loss on Thursday in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Madison Perry led Portsmouth with 16 kills, four blocks and 13 digs.

Sydney Tackett had six kills, while Olivia Dickerson had five of her own.

Kennedy Bowling had a team-high five blocks, Olivia Ramey had 15 assists and four ace serves, and Katie Born had nine assists.

Portsmouth will host South Point on Tuesday in OVC play.

Minford 3, West 2 (25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 14-25, 15-5)

Boys Soccer

Minford 6, West 1

MINFORD — Minford improved to 2-0-0 in this young 2020 season — with a 6-1 win over visiting West on Thursday for the Falcons’ Senior Night.

Minford scored the game’s first four goals in the first 15 minutes, bolstering an early lead and taking a 4-1 lead going into the halftime break.

Adam Crank scored at the 39:11 and 27:55 marks of the first half, neither of which was assisted.

Zane Miller scored at the 35:33 mark of the first half on a goal assisted by Crank, and again with 9:24 left in the game on a goal assisted by Skyler Knore.

Minford’s Luke Rader scored with 24:10 remaining in the first half to put the Falcons ahead 4-0.

West’s Maverick Stone scored the Senators’ lone goal with 21:34 remaining in the first half, cutting their deficit to three entering the break.

Minford’s Sam Tieman scored the game’s last goal with just 5:23 left, putting a stamp on the Falcons’ 6-1 SOC II win.

Minford will travel to Northwest on Saturday for an SOC II league match that was originally postponed.

Start time is set for 4:30 p.m.

Wheelersburg 3, Waverly 1

WHEELERSBURG — Aaron Jolly furthered his case for his Pirates taking the top spot in the SOC II race with another hat trick performance, scoring each of his team’s three goals while besting visiting Waverly 3-1 at Ed Miller Stadium.

Jolly scored at the 10:33 mark of the first half on a goal assisted by Jackson Schwamburger.

Jolly scored another goal with 39:26 left and again with 1:36 remaining from a free kick — both goals being unassisted.

The Pirates improve to 4-0-0 and will travel to Northwest on Tuesday in SOC II play.

Clay 1, South Webster 1

SOUTH WEBSTER — These former SOC I rivals met again as non-league opponents on Thursday, drawing at 1-1.

Clay senior Clay Cottle scored on a Panthers’ corner attempt in the eight-minute mark of the second half.

Two minutes later, trailing by a 1-0 deficit, South Webster’s Connor Bender scored to even things up where they would ultimately end.

Clay managed just three shots on goal while South Webster had 10.

Clay will host Wellston on Tuesday, while South Webster prepares to host Jackson.

New Boston 1, Northwest 1

Girls Soccer

Minford 9, West 1

MINFORD — Minford’s Haley Knore continues her streak of hat trick performances, this time scoring five first-half goals to down the Portsmouth West Lady Senators 9-1 after West held an early advantage.

Knore scored each of her five goals at the 29, 25, 19, 15 and four-minute marks of the first half.

The first Knore goal was assisted by Sadie Hatfield, while Mychal Cron assisted the last two Knore goals.

Cron actually scored Minford’s first goal at the 31-minute mark of the first half, tying the game at 1-1 after West’s Preslee Jenkins scored four minutes earlier.

Cron finished with a hat trick of her own, scoring two second-half goals — with 36 and two minutes remaining in the contest.

For the game, Minford finished with 28 shots on goal to West’s two.

Minford improves to 3-0-1 with the win — and will host Ironton St. Joseph on Monday (Sept. 7).

West will travel to South Point on Tuesday in non-league play.

Waverly 5, Wheelersburg 1

Girls Tennis

Wheelersburg 4, Waverly 1