Pirates defeat Tigers, now 8-0

WAVERLY — Three Southern Ohio Conference matches, three triumphs in one week for the Wheelersburg High School girls tennis team.

That’s because the Lady Pirates, in their third duel in as many days on Thursday, captured a 4-1 SOC victory at Waverly — and remained undefeated at a perfect 8-0.

After defeating Notre Dame 3-2 on Tuesday to complete that season sweep, and after blanking Valley 5-0 on Wednesday in a makeup matchup, the Lady Pirates played the Tigers for the first time —and avoided a second rainout with them.

The other, which is set to be played at Wheelersburg, will be made up on Sept. 15 as the result of a rainout.

With Thursday’s victory over Waverly, and only the return tilts with the Tigers and Valley remaining on their SOC slate, the Lady Pirates pushed their conference record to 6-0.

Wheelersburg also owns non-league wins over Hillsboro (5-0) and Ironton (4-1).

All of the Pirates’ wins over the Tigers came in straight sets, including a hard-fought second doubles bout, which went beyond the standard six games and win-by-two rule in the second set.

Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney, the regular second doubles duo, swept Sophie Thomas and Madison Davis 6-1 and 7-5.

In sweeping the three singles matches, Maddie Gill got past Emma Bellaw 6-1 and 6-0 at first singles, Maria Nolan notched a 6-2 and 6-4 win over Marli Holderness at second singles, and Serena Kataria claimed a 6-2 and 6-1 victory over Greenlee Thacker at third singles.

That was Gill’s eighth win in as many matches at the top singles spot.

Waverly’s win was over the now regular first doubles tandem of Payton Walker and Isabella Hamilton.

It took three sets, but the Tigers’ twosome of Kayla Barker and Kaelyn Lynn landed a 6-4, 5-7 and 6-3 decision.

Wheelersburg will return home, and step out of SOC action, on Wednesday (Sept. 9) with a non-league encounter against Portsmouth.

Start time is set for 4:30 p.m.

