PRP returns to racing action

WEST PORTSMOUTH — After a three-week layoff, Portsmouth Raceway returned to action Saturday, and action was the key word! The racing was fast and fierce throughout the evening as PRP hosted 410 Winged Sprints, Late Models, Modifieds, Limited Lates, and Sport Mods.

Cole Duncan grabbed the win in the Sprints. Robby Hensley took the checkers in the Giovanni’s Pizza Late Models. Jody Puckett claimed victory in the Keaton’s Collision Center Modifieds. Shane Bailey was the winner in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Lates, and Danny Hamilton was triumphant in the EMC2 Party Rentals & Inflatables Sport Mods.

The Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association made a stop in Portsmouth for Saturday’s race, and the 410 Winged Sprint Car drivers turned blistering laps throughout the evening. Lockbourne, OH’s Cole Duncan led every lap of the 25-lap feature other than the first one, but he had to work hard to maneuver his way through lapped traffic. When the checkered flag fell, runner-up Bryan Nuckles was right on his rear bumper. Brandon Wimmer, Cale Stinson, Ryan Broughton, Nathan Skaggs, Nate Reeser, Dave Dickson, Keith Baxter, and Adam Cruea rounded out the top 10. Nuckles set quick time with a lap clocked at 13.618 seconds.

Union, KY’s Robby Hensley and Camden, OH’s Kody Evans put on quite the show in the Late Model Feature. They went back and forth for the lead throughout the mid-portion of the 25-lap A-Main. Hensley and Evans threw crossover moves and sliders. Hensley led the first 10 laps and the last 11 circuits. Evans led the four laps in between.

Brandon Fouts climbed from 15th to third. Kenny Christy placed fourth. Shannon Thornsberry rounded out the top five. Billy Staker, Austyn Mills, Chris Shannon, Mike Meyers, and Ronnie Cole completed the top 10. Fouts set fast time with a lap recorded at 15.068.

The final three laps of the Modified Feature had three different leaders. Brian Skaggs led the first 18 laps of the 20-lap event before being passed by Nathan Loney on lap 19. A caution would then come out setting the stage for a one-lap shootout. Skaggs would have to pull off the track prior to the restart allowing Jody Puckett to move up to second behind Loney.

After the green flag fell Puckett would execute a beautiful white-flag pass to overtake Loney. Puckett’s win was his first PRP victory of the season and his second-ever career win in Portsmouth. He also posted fast time at 16.612 seconds.

Finishing behind Puckett and Loney were Adam Colley, Brian Sammons Jr, and Ben Adkins. The rest of the top 10 were Matt Holcomb, Tommy McClain, Brayden Berry, Luke Jordan, and Adam Jordan.

Finishing behind Shane Bailey in the Limited Lates were Mike Meyers, Richie Edwards, Evyian Terry, Austin Mullett, Kent Keyser, Rick Stringer, Joe Brewer, Brayden Dillow, and Dave Gentil.

Nine cars started the Sport Mod A-Main. The finishing order was Danny Hamilton Jr, Jason Spillman, Branden Colley, Cody Gifford, Kasey Black, Stevie D. Thornsberry, Mike Wilson, Justin Montgomery, and Dillon Hamilton.

PRP will return to action this Saturday and will host The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Car Series for the annual Bob Miller Memorial “River Days Rumble 50” presented by Pepsi, which will pay $12,000 to the winner. Also on the card will be Modifieds and Sport Mods. Pit gates will open at 2 p.m., and the general admission gates will open at 4 p.m. Expect racing to start at approximately 7:30. For more details log on to www.portsraceway.com.