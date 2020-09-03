Where can I watch local football, fall sports via livestream?

Note: If you or a school administrator have information on a Scioto County school district’s streaming options, please send information to PDT staff at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com or pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

SCIOTO COUNTY — The state of Ohio’s Department of Health order, which restricts the number of people which can attend youth sporting events to 15-percent capacity of the school’s athletic facilities, have put into question how people can watch their favorite team or games this fall if they’re not able to attend in person.

In the early stages of school restarting, several Scioto County school districts have began streaming their games via the school or school district’s Facebook page or for a pay-per-view subscription.

This hopes to be a season-long guide for fans of Scioto County sports who seek to cheer on their favorite team or community, but are unable to in person due to the restrictions currently in place.

This story will be updated as more schools begin to announce to the public their plans for streaming or after the first week of games — when school districts host their live streams.

For school districts considering streaming their games this school year, the OHSAA recommends a platform called BoxCast as the easiest to establish your stream in the early stages.

Portsmouth

South Point will have a livestream of their home football game versus Portsmouth on the “South Point Local School District” Facebook page as the two teams square off in week two in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Wheelersburg

Pirate fans may visit http://www.wheelersburg.net/LiveStreaming.aspx for a schedule and links to view home Wheelersburg athletic contests throughout the fall season. The football game between Minford and Wheelersburg will be streamed here with kickoff on Friday night set for 7 p.m. This also includes home games for volleyball, boys and girls soccer, and junior high football and volleyball.

Minford

By visiting https://sites.google.com/minfordfalcons.net/falconstream, or the “Minford High School” Facebook page, Falcon fans will be able to tune into Minford’s Friday night football games, as well as see options for live streams of boys and girls soccer matches and volleyball contests inside the high school gymnasium.

Portsmouth West

Waverly will be streaming the football game between itself and Portsmouth West on Friday, but for a charge. By visiting http://portal.stretchinternet.com/waverlytigers, viewers can pay for access to be able to stream a number of Waverly home contests, including for volleyball and boys and girls soccer. Portsmouth West home games are being streamed via the “Portsmouth West High School” Facebook page, including football and volleyball.

Valley

Valley’s road trip to Oak Hill for Friday’s SOC II opener will be streamed via the “Oak Hill Union Local Schools” Facebook page, which can be accessed here: https://www.facebook.com/OakHillUnionLocalSchools/

For home games, Valley will have a student-led stream using BoxCast that will appear on the “Valley Local Schools” Facebook page.

Northwest

Mohawk fans may find the livestream of Northwest’s football games by visiting the “Mohawk Media” Facebook page.

