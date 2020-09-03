Fall scoreboard — September 2

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Volleyball

West 3, Eastern 1 (31-29, 17-25, 25-20, 25-17)

WEST PORTSMOUTH — West picked up another win in Southern Ohio Conference Division II volleyball action on Wednesday, this time besting Eastern on its home court in four sets.

Leading the Lady Senators offensively in the win was Eden Cline with a team-high 19 kills.

Emily Moore had nine kills for West, Maelynn Howell had eight kills and six blocks, and Emma Sayre finished with a team-high 22 digs.

West will travel to Minford on Thursday for its third game in as many days.

Notre Dame 3, North Adams 1 (25-13, 25-20, 13-25, 25-21)

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 3, St. Joe 0

IRONTON — Laney Eller’s flurry of goals proved to be enough for the Lady Pirates in their 3-0 SOC road win over the Ironton St. Joe Lady Flyers.

The Wheelersburg senior scored the only goal of the first half at the 21:23 mark.

A minute into the second half, Eller netted her second to take a 2-0 lead — with her third goal coming with 17:04 left in the game.

The Lady Pirates outshot the Lady Flyers 21-to-6.

The 3-0-0 Lady Pirates will host Waverly on Thursday in a pivotal early-season league match.

Southeastern 10, Northwest 5

Boys Soccer

Valley 9, Southeastern 0

RICHMOND DALE — Thanks to four goals in the first half and five in the second, the Valley Indians defeated Southeastern 9-0 on Wednesday night in non-league play.

Austin Sommer scored three first-half goals for the Indians with two coming unassisted at the 37th and 39th minutes.

Sommers’ first goal, and the game’s first goal, at the 18-minute mark of the first half was assisted by A.J. Johnson.

Johnson scored a goal of his own, assisted by J.R. Holbrook, in the 59th minute.

Bryce Stuart scored Valley’s second goal at the 35th minute with an assist credited to senior Jared Gahm.

Gahm scored an unassisted goal of his own in the 72nd minute.

Chase Ruby was assisted by Sommer in the 42nd minute to give the Indians a 5-0 lead after halftime.

Six minutes later, Hunter Edwards scored on an assist by Stuart to give Valley a 6-0 lead.

Colt Buckle scored the game’s last goal unassisted with just two minutes left, giving Valley its final margin of victory at 9-0.

Valley will host North Adams on Tuesday (Sept. 8) in non-league play.

Rock Hill 6, Portsmouth 0

Girls Tennis

Wheelersburg 5, Valley 0

Wheelersburg senior Laney Eller (10) is surrounded by Ironton St. Joseph defenders Laiken Unger (14), Chloe Sheridan (6) and Emilee Blankenship (15) during Wednesday’s Southern Ohio Conference girls soccer match in Ironton. Eller scored all three Lady Pirate goals in their 3-0 win. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Burg-St.-Joe-girls-soccer-3.jpg Wheelersburg senior Laney Eller (10) is surrounded by Ironton St. Joseph defenders Laiken Unger (14), Chloe Sheridan (6) and Emilee Blankenship (15) during Wednesday’s Southern Ohio Conference girls soccer match in Ironton. Eller scored all three Lady Pirate goals in their 3-0 win. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Staff report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved