EV-L, Risner connect for 4 TDs in Falcons’ win

MINFORD — It was a tale of two games in the Minford Falcons’ season opener.

The Falcons’ all-Ohio connection, senior quarterback Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis and do-it-all speedster Matthew Risner, connected for huge play after huge play, taming the Washington Court House Blue Lions 26-25 in regulation.

In total, Risner — a second-team all-Ohio defensive back selection his junior year — caught 10 passes from Vogelsong-Lewis for a total of 243 yards and four touchdowns, the last of which came at the start of the fourth quarter.

Risner’s first three touchdown receptions — completions from Vogelsong-Lewis of 17, 86 and 54 yards — helped the Falcons stake a 20-7 halftime lead over the Blue Lions.

In addition to his sensational game in the air, Risner was also the Falcons’ leading rusher — carrying 14 times for a total of 55 yards.

Devin Parker made three receptions for 40 yards, Drew Skaggs pulled in three receptions for 37 yards, and Colin Parker and Ethan Conally each had a catch that totaled 18 yards apiece.

For the game, Vogelsong-Lewis completed 16-of-35 passes for 326 yards — and yes, the four touchdowns to his senior all-Ohio Falcon teammate.

By contrast, the Blue Lions ran for 336 yards and passed for just 82 yards.

Washington Court House outgained the Falcons in yardage (418 for WCH, 391 for Minford) and in first downs (23 for WCH, 20 for Minford), but were just not able to overcome the Falcons’ big-play ability.

Minford will travel to Wheelersburg on Friday for both teams’ Southern Ohio Conference Division II opener at Ed Miller Stadium.

The Falcons will be seeking revenge against the Pirates after last season’s week-six overtime loss (21-20 in OT) and their loss (28-23) in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs at Wheelersburg.

Minford senior quarterback Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis threw for four touchdowns in the Falcons’ 26-25 week-one home win over Washington Court House. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Minford-EVL.jpg Minford senior quarterback Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis threw for four touchdowns in the Falcons’ 26-25 week-one home win over Washington Court House. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

Staff report

