Pirates pour on Cavs, pitch shutout

CHILLICOTHE — Once again, on Saturday evening, Wheelersburg was winning at its home away from home.

This time, as the actual visiting team against the Chillicothe Cavaliers, the Pirates —over the course of two bus trips and two days —pitched an emphatic and solid season-opening shutout.

The Pirates forced three turnovers, stymied the Cavilers to only 126 total yards, and made explosive scoring plays from their new offensive cast of characters —as Wheelersburg scored 21 second-period points en route to a 31-0 blanking of Chillicothe at the hosts’ Herrnstein Field.

The non-league encounter was originally scheduled for the season’s second week, but with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s decision to reduce the regular season to a minimum of six games, it was worked as such to open the year.

For the Pirates, they probably didn’t mind the return trip — or rather trips — to Ohio’s first capital.

It was Wheelersburg’s fifth affair at Herrnstein Field in the past four seasons, as the 2017 Division V state championship squad played three consecutive playoff games there —including the 15-10 state semifinal win over Middletown Madison.

A year later, the Pirates played — and defeated — Jamestown Greeneview in the Region 19 semifinals.

The current crop of Wheelersburg seniors were sophomores then, but made their own memories in Chillicothe on Saturday.

“I’m so stinking proud of these guys and the coaching staff for the great job they’ve done,” said an elated Wheelersburg coach Rob Woodward. “These seniors and this team, all the adversity we’ve had to face throughout this entire offseason, summer and preseason…these guys came out and just did the job they needed to do tonight against a good football team that has some talent for sure. Their enthusiasm was there, their love of the game was there, their physicality was there. I liked our tackling tonight. As a coach, for week-one with only one scrimmage, I am super proud.”

Wheelersburg, like all other programs in the state, was only permitted one pre-season scrimmage —and only after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared two weeks ago that fall “full contact” sports could continue forward.

The new-look Pirates then faced another obstacle on Friday night —a weather delay which turned into a postponement until Saturday.

Friday’s action only consisted of the opening kickoff by Wheelersburg — and one of those seniors, Matthew Miller, making an interception of Chillicothe quarterback Kamron Smith on the first play from scrimmage.

Miller returned the pick around 11 yards to the Cavalier 19-yard-line — as the Pirates picked up on Saturday where they left off on Friday.

Braxton Sammons booted a 33-yard field goal on the Pirates’ opening possession, which came at the 10:42 mark of the first quarter and only a minute and seven seconds after Miller’s interception.

From there, and for the remainder of the half, Wheelersburg’s defense simply swarmed the Cavaliers — forcing five consecutive three-and-out possessions and subsequent punts, as Chillicothe crossed its own 30-yard-line only once during that span.

In fact, the hosts had only 30 total yards on 22 first-half snaps.

The Cavaliers then lined up for a sixth straight punt following three plays, but this time attempted a fake with punter Joel Barnes.

But Barnes was dropped for a two-yard loss at his own 32, and once again, the Pirates scored on their ensuing series —just like the previous two.

All 21 second-period points came over the final 6:18 to make it 24-0, but it wasn’t until a minute had elapsed in the final stanza that Wheelersburg had officially put the game on the OHSAA’s running clock.

Chillicothe, which drove seven plays on its first second-half series but turned the ball over on downs inside the Pirates’ 10, then moved nine plays after a Wheelersburg three-and-out —and attempted a 28-yard field goal.

But Jacob Coffland’s kick clanged off the right upright, thus preserving the shutout entering the fourth quarter.

Three plays later, and after senior quarterback Jake Gregg completed a 17-yard pass to Miller to the Pirates’ 39, Gregg found Miller again —this time right along the Pirates’ sideline.

Miller made the reception, put on a nifty move or two to the inside, and darted back across the field all the way to the end zone for a 61-yard scoring strike.

With Sammons connecting on his fourth of four extra-point attempts, the Pirates now led 31-0 —as Wheelersburg went on to complete the shutout after the Cavaliers crossed midfield again, but once again turned the ball over on a lost fumble.

Gregg, the Ashland (Ky.) transfer in making his first Pirates’ start under center, only threw two incompletions on 15 total tries —as his hookup with Miller a minute into the fourth gave him a hat trick of TD tosses.

He threw for 192 yards on his 13 completions, as Miller made half of them (six) for 141 yards —including a wide-open 42-yarder down the middle of the field for the 17-0 advantage.

That was with 3:52 to play, as Gregg completed a 4-yard TD to Case Dyer with 35 seconds remaining.

On the ground, seven separate Pirates carried the ball at least twice —as Chillicothe kept seeing more and more of Eric and Derrick Lattimore.

Eric Lattimore, bolstered by a 32-yard TD sprint halfway through the second quarter to make it 10-0, managed 59 yards on only five carries — as Derrick Lattimore toted the most with eight for 50 yards.

Wheelersburg rushed for 152 yards on 34 attempts, part of 50 plays from scrimmage and 344 total yards with 14 first downs.

The Pirates punted the ball just twice.

For the full recap of the contest between Wheelersburg and Chillicothe, check back at portsmouth-dailytimes.com/sports or get your copy of the Tuesday, Sept. 1 print edition of The Portsmouth Daily Times.

* * *

Wheelersburg 31, Chillicothe 0

Wheelersburg 3 21 0 7— 31

Chillicothe 0 0 0 0— 0

W — Braxton Sammons, 33-yard field goal, 10:42, 1st (3-0 W)

W — Eric Lattimore, 32-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), 6:18, 2nd (10-0 W)

W — Matthew Miller, 42-yard pass from Jake Gregg (Braxton Sammons kick), 3:52, 2nd (17-0 W)

W — Case Dyer, 4-yard pass from Jake Gregg (Braxton Sammons kick), :35, 2nd (24-0 W)

W — Matthew Miller, 61-yard pass from Jake Gregg (Braxton Sammons kick), 11:03, 4th (31-0 W)

Team Statistics

W C

First downs 14 6

Plays from scrimmage 50 46

Rushes-yards 34-152 30-64

Passing yards 192 62

Total yards 344 126

Cmp-Att-Int. 13-16-0 10-16-1

Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-2

Penalties-Yards 5-46 7-75

Punts-Ave. 2-36.5 5-31.6

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Wheelersburg: Eric Lattimore 5-59 TD, Derrick Lattimore 8-50, Jake Gregg 6-15, Eli Swords 5-11, Carson Williams 5-10, Case Dyer 2-6, Gage Adkins 3-1; Chillicothe: Chucky Thomas 13-49, Joel Barnes 2-26, Kamron Smith 12-0, Mason Doughty 2-(-6), Team 1-(-5)

PASSING — Wheelersburg: Jake Gregg 13-15-0-192 3TD, Kenny Sanderlin 0-1-0-0; Chillicothe: Kamron Smith 5-11-1-27, Mason Doughty 5-5-0-35

RECEIVING — Wheelersburg: Matthew Miller 6-141 2TD, Josh Clark 3-23, Eli Swords 1-11, Caleb Arthur 1-8, Gage Adkins 1-5, Case Dyer 1-4 TD; Chillicothe: Kamron Smith 4-33, Logan Snowden 3-11, Joel Barnes 1-9, Mason Doughty 1-7, Caleb Francis 1-2

Wheelersburg senior Matthew Miller made an interception on the game’s first play, and scored two touchdowns receiving while amassing six receptions for 141 yards in the Pirates’ 31-0 shutout of Chillicothe. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Burg-at-Chillicothe-Miller-.jpg Wheelersburg senior Matthew Miller made an interception on the game’s first play, and scored two touchdowns receiving while amassing six receptions for 141 yards in the Pirates’ 31-0 shutout of Chillicothe. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com Wheelersburg’s Gage Adkins (20) tackles Chillicothe’s Kamron Smith (7) during Saturday’s season-opening and non-league football game at Chillicothe High School’s Herrnstein Field. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Burg-at-Chillicothe-Adkins.jpg Wheelersburg’s Gage Adkins (20) tackles Chillicothe’s Kamron Smith (7) during Saturday’s season-opening and non-league football game at Chillicothe High School’s Herrnstein Field. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamimdwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

