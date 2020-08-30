Bobcats fall to FCA in opener

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Bobcats’ football team will head into week-two at 0-1 for the first time since 2017 — following its 39-8 opening night home loss to Fairfield Christian Academy.

Green’s lone touchdown came with three minutes to go in the contest when freshman Derek Salyers connected with senior wide receiver Ethan Huffman for a 40-yard pass.

Landan Lodwick successfully converted the Bobcats’ two-point attempt to cut Fairfield Christian’s lead into what would ultimately be the final score.

Green was not as successful in establishing its running game as it would have liked, carrying the football 27 times for a net 45 yards.

Huffman led the Bobcats defensively with a team-high eight tackles.

Sophomore Collin Corey finished with five tackles, two for loss.

“We had eight first-time starters on offense and nine on defense,” first-year Green coach Chad Coffman said. “It was a chance to gain a great deal of experience for us. Most of those guys have never been in a varsity game. At times, we had five freshmen and a first-year sophomore out there. Once we adjusted to their quarterback’s speed, we settled down and made a few more plays. We will watch the film and continue to work to get better moving forward.”

The Bobcats also lost Lonnie Smith, one of only three seniors and an all-district running back two years ago, to injury only five minutes in.

Green will host defending Southern Ohio Conference Division I champion Symmes Valley in week-two to begin its league schedule.

