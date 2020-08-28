FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — WEEK ONE, AUGUST 28

Valley 28, Northwest 6

West 28, Notre Dame 7

Minford 26, Washington Court House 25

Ironton 50, Portsmouth 9

Waverly 36, Granville 35

Symmes Valley 43, South Gallia 6

Fairfield Christian Academy 39, Green 8

Fairland 28, Chesapeake 13

Coal Grove 20, Rock Hill 6

Gallia Academy 41, South Point 0

Oak Hill at St. Clairsville

Unioto 44, Piketon 38

Wheelersburg at Chillicothe — postponed to Sat., Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.

Eastern at McClain — postponed to Sat., Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Minford senior Matthew Risner fights off would-be tacklers in the Falcons’ 26-25 home win over Washington Court House on Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Matthew-Risner-2.jpg Minford senior Matthew Risner fights off would-be tacklers in the Falcons’ 26-25 home win over Washington Court House on Friday.

Staff Report

