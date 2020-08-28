FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — WEEK ONE, AUGUST 28
Valley 28, Northwest 6
West 28, Notre Dame 7
Minford 26, Washington Court House 25
Ironton 50, Portsmouth 9
Waverly 36, Granville 35
Symmes Valley 43, South Gallia 6
Fairfield Christian Academy 39, Green 8
Fairland 28, Chesapeake 13
Coal Grove 20, Rock Hill 6
Gallia Academy 41, South Point 0
Oak Hill at St. Clairsville
Unioto 44, Piketon 38
Wheelersburg at Chillicothe — postponed to Sat., Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.
Eastern at McClain — postponed to Sat., Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.
Minford senior Matthew Risner fights off would-be tacklers in the Falcons’ 26-25 home win over Washington Court House on Friday.
© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved