‘Burg tennis sweeps Minford

WHEELERSBURG —This time around, the Pirates didn’t leave any doubt in defeating visiting Minford.
In pitching a 5-0 Southern Ohio Conference shutout on Thursday, the Wheelersburg High School girls tennis team made it a season sweep of the Lady Falcons —and made it a perfect 5-for-5 in overall matches played this year.
Of those five victories, three have come inside the SOC —including two against the Falcons.
The Lady Pirates posted a 4-1 win over Minford on Aug. 11 in the season opener, then edged Notre Dame 3-2 two days later.
Wheelersburg also owns non-league wins over Hillsboro (5-0) and Ironton (4-1).
Furthermore, the lone loss against the Falcons was the result of a player withdrawal, as only Addison Akers —who was the beneficiary of that walkover —ended up winning any games for the singles guests on Thursday.
Maria Nolan defeated Akers 6-1 and 6-2 at second singles, as all five matches were indeed straight-set sweeps.
Maddie Gill at first singles and Serena Kataria at third singles swept and blanked their opponents.
The senior Gill, in fact, is now 5-0 as an individual.
As Wheelersburg coach Jodi Wright will continue to mix and match the lineups, the Pirates continue to win — as they did again on Thursday and this time sweeping both doubles bouts.
At first doubles, Payton Walker and Isabella Hamilton swept Kaylee Kinney and Brooklyn Jarrell 6-3 and 6-2.
At second doubles, Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney topped Megan Johnson and Miranda Johnson 6-1 and 6-2.
The Lady Pirates return to the road, and return to SOC action, on Tuesday at Notre Dame.
A previously-rescheduled non-league match against Athens on Saturday (Aug. 29) has once again been postponed —prior to the anticipated inclement weather resulting from the remnants of Hurricane Laura.
