Where can I watch local football, fall sports via livestream?

SCIOTO COUNTY — The state of Ohio’s recent Department of Health order, which restricts the number of people which can attend youth sporting events to 15-percent capacity of the school’s athletic facilities, have put into question how people can watch their favorite team or games this fall if they’re not able to attend in person.

In the early stages of school restarting, three Scioto County school districts have announced they’ll be live-streaming their team’s home football games on Friday nights — with the possibility of having streams for away games, as well.

This hopes to be a season-long guide for fans of Scioto County sports who seek to cheer on their favorite team or community, but are unable to in person due to the restrictions currently in place.

This will be updated as more schools begin to announce to the public their plans for streaming or after the first week of games — when school districts host their live streams.

For school districts considering streaming their games this school year, the OHSAA recommends a platform called BoxCast as the easiest to establish your stream in the early stages.

Portsmouth

The MyTownTV crew will be on site at Trojan Coliseum for the season opener between Portsmouth and Ironton. Trojan and Fighting Tiger fans can visit www.facebook.com/mytowntv for the 7 p.m. scheduled kickoff.

Wheelersburg

Pirate fans may visit http://www.wheelersburg.net/LiveStreaming.aspx for a schedule and links to view home Wheelersburg athletic contests throughout the fall season. This includes home games for football, volleyball, boys and girls soccer, and junior high football and volleyball.

Minford

By visiting https://sites.google.com/minfordfalcons.net/falconstream, or the “Minford High School” Facebook page, Falcon fans will be able to tune into Minford’s Friday night football games, as well as see options for live streams of boys and girls soccer matches and volleyball contests inside the high school gymnasium.

The football Falcons are set to host Washington Court House in week one on their home field.

Valley

Valley will have a student-led stream using BoxCast that will appear on the “Valley Local Schools” Facebook page ahead of Friday’s game versus Northwest.

Northwest

Mohawk fans may find the livestream of Northwest’s football games by visiting the “Mohawk Media” Facebook page. Brian Baer began streaming Mohawk games and post-game interviews last season via the Mohawk Media page, and will do so again as Northwest travels to Valley for its week-one contest.

