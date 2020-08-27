‘Burg tennis downs Ironton

IRONTON — Ironton indeed pushed the visiting Lady Pirates on Wednesday, but Wheelersburg’s girls tennis team remained undefeated.

Despite both doubles matches going all three sets, and with Payton Walker winning at second singles on the strength of a tiebreak in the first set, the Lady Pirates pressed past the Fighting Tigers 4-1 in a non-league match.

With the win, the Lady Pirates are now a perfect 4-0, as Wednesday was the second non-league encounter for Wheelersburg.

Aside from Saturday’s 5-0 non-league shutout at Hillsboro, the Lady Pirates own a pair of Southern Ohio Conference victories — 4-1 at Minford and 3-2 over Notre Dame.

The Lady Titans tested the Pirates in that one, and Ironton did the same.

Especially in the doubles contests, in which both teams split — including Ironton’s only win at first doubles with a three-set decision.

Molly Dutey and Maggie Hackworth won over Wheelersburg’s Serena Kataria and Maria Nolan, dropping the first set 2-6 before winning the final two sets by reversing that 6-2 tally.

But the Pirates picked up the split at second doubles, this time winning a hard-fought three-set battle with Wheelersburg’s Lexy Welch and Hailey Conn teaming up for the first time this season.

Welch and Conn, playing Ironton’s Lily Thomas and Kendall Pauley, lost the first set 3-6 —but reversed that count in the second set before prevailing 10-7 in a marathon third and decisive set.

Another good duel took place at second singles, with Walker winning over Ironton’s Lilly Zornes in straight sets —but the first was a 7-6 score with a 7-4 tiebreak.

Walker won the second set over Zornes 6-1.

Wheelersburg won the other two singles bouts by straight-set sweeps —with Maddie Gill going 4-for-4 on the year at first singles with a 6-4 and 6-1 win over Jaycie Johnson.

At third singles, Isabella Hamilton had an identical 6-3 and 6-3 sweep over Rachel Gillespie.

The Lady Pirates, on Thursday, were scheduled to meet Minford again in the SOC.

A previously-rescheduled non-league match against Athens on Saturday (Aug. 29) has once again been postponed —prior to the anticipated inclement weather resulting from the remnants of Hurricane Laura.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Wheelersburg_Logo-1.jpeg

Staff report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved