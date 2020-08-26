SSU Esports to host tryouts

PORTSMOUTH — The Esports program at Shawnee State University will be holding open tryouts for individuals looking to compete as competitive gamers, beginning with Labor Day weekend.

The tryouts, which will run primarily through the SSU eSports Discord server and the SSU eSports Twitch channel, will be offering tryout opportunities for each of the sponsored games that SSU eSports plans to participate in during the 2020-21 academic year.

Specific tryouts will be prioritized more than others with the following games:

Overwatch (Looking for Support Mains); Smash Bros. Melee & Ultimate; SMITE; CS:GO; VALORANT

In addition to the open tryouts, the SSU eSports program is also seeking a student assistant.

This role will focus on coaching as well as keeping track and assisting with students’ academic needs as necessary, while gaining valuable experience in a competitive Esports setting with a top-notch program.

For more information on the tryouts as well as the student assistant role, please join SSU’s Discord (http://invite.gg/ssugames) and Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/ssuesports) servers.

