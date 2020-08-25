Fall scoreboard — August 25

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

Volleyball

South Webster 3, Valley 0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-9)

Waverly 3, West 1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 26-24)

Eastern 3, Minford 2 (25-18, 13-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-8)

Northwest 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-18)

Chesapeake 3, Symmes Valley 1 (25-18, 25-17, 17-25, 25-20)

Boys Soccer

Waverly 2, West 0, suspended first half

Wheelersburg 5, South Point 0

New Boston at Northwest – postponed

Valley 1, St. Joe 0, suspended 1st half

Clay 1, Chesapeake 1, suspended 1st half

Girls Soccer

St. Joe at Northwest —postponed

Wheelersburg at Chesapeake — postponed

Girls Tennis

Wheelersburg at Valley —ppd. to Sept. 2

Additional stats and information from each game will be online Wednesday, August 26 and in the Thursday, August 27 print edition of the Daily Times.

Clay’s Nate Penn battles a Chesapeake Panther defender for possession of the ball during Tuesday’s non-league boys soccer match at Chesapeake High School’s Phil Davis Stadium. The contest was suspended in the first half due to inclement weather with the score tied at 1-1.