Fall scoreboard — August 25

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25
Volleyball
South Webster 3, Valley 0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-9)
Waverly 3, West 1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 26-24)
Eastern 3, Minford 2 (25-18, 13-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-8)
Northwest 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-18)
Chesapeake 3, Symmes Valley 1 (25-18, 25-17, 17-25, 25-20)
Boys Soccer
Waverly 2, West 0, suspended first half
Wheelersburg 5, South Point 0
New Boston at Northwest – postponed
Valley 1, St. Joe 0, suspended 1st half
Clay 1, Chesapeake 1, suspended 1st half
Girls Soccer
St. Joe at Northwest —postponed
Wheelersburg at Chesapeake — postponed
Girls Tennis
Wheelersburg at Valley —ppd. to Sept. 2
Additional stats and information from each game will be online Wednesday, August 26 and in the Thursday, August 27 print edition of the Daily Times.
© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved