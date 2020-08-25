Momentum carrying Redstreaks into new season

PIKETON — The Piketon Redstreaks’ offense in 2019 was nothing short of explosive.

In their final six games of Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) play, the Redstreaks averaged 37.3 points per game and finished the year with a 4-6 record.

After graduating just eight seniors and winning their final three games to close out the regular season, Piketon is hoping to carry the momentum from their successes on offense and in the wins column to an uber-successful 2020 campaign.

“The kids are ready to go, ready to play,” Piketon head coach Tyler Gullion said. “And we finished on a high note last year and have a lot of kids coming back. Lot of factors coming into it, but they’ve been ready to go since we started workouts.”

The more pieces you have returning generally means the stronger a team might look in those areas with another year of experience under the belt.

In 2020, the Redstreaks return four of their five starting offensive linemen, their starting quarterback, and a plethora of receivers to help put up similar high point totals to last season.

“Offensive line is going to be a strong point,” Gullion said. “Quarterback coming back and a ton of receivers. Can’t replace experience and we have a lot of it coming back. Defensively, our d-line and secondary. Need to find some linebacker and a running back or two, but we’ve got some tools to work with.”

In their offensive skill positions, sophomore quarterback Levi Gullion, sophomore receiver Camren Loar, sophomore running back John Burton, junior tight end Chris Chandler and junior receiver Brody Fuller comprise the Redstreaks’ high-octane offense which seeks to outscore their opponents in quick fashion.

Eli Baer, Hunter McCommas, Easton Lansing and Alex Jenkins each return on the offensive line to help bolster Piketon up front.

Lansing, a junior linebacker, returns on the defensive side of the ball alongside junior defensive linemen William Brewster and A.J. Vanhoy.

Gullion stated that while many of the Redstreaks’ positions are somewhat filled with returning guys, there’s also room for some younger players on the roster to step up and make a case that they should be starting on either side of the ball.

“There’s some positions that are open,” Gullion said. “We’ve got some competition so that’s good, too.”

The OHSAA Board of Directors’ decision to shorten the regular season from 10 games to six means that the eight-team league of the SVC will play all but one of its league opponents this season — and a league champion will be crowned following the regular season.

For Gullion and the Redstreaks, they’re seeking the program’s first SVC title in football since 1997, something that’s been a goal since Piketon walked off the field for the final time in 2019.

“That’s our goal,” Gullion said. “That’s our goal to compete for it. There’s eight teams in our league, usually play seven games so it’s still waiting on which six we’ll play. We just hope to get to play some and have some fun with it. It’s a great game, you hate to take it away from these seniors or any season from any player.”

2020 Piketon Redstreaks varsity football team https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Piketon-_-Team-Pic.jpg 2020 Piketon Redstreaks varsity football team Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

