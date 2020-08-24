Fall scoreboard, August 24

MONDAY, AUGUST 24
Volleyball
West 3, Rock Hill 0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-11)
Wellston 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-22)
Northwest 3, New Boston 0 (25-5, 25-17, 25-11)
McClain 3, Eastern 1 (16-25, 25-9, 26-24, 25-22)
South Gallia 3, Symmes Valley 2
Green 3, West Union 0 (25-23, 25-23, 26-24)
Portsmouth 3, Clay 0 (26-24, 25-23, 25-21)
Boys Soccer
Portsmouth 11, Western 0
Girls Soccer
Waverly 10, West 0
Minford 1, South Point 1
Minford sophomore Haley Knore scored the Falcons lone goal in their season opening 1-1 tie versus South Point on Monday.
