SSU baseball to host walk-on tryouts

PORTSMOUTH — The baseball program at Shawnee State University will be hosting walk-on tryouts for those interested in being a part of the SSU program for the 2020-21 season on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m.

The tryouts, which will be held at Branch Rickey Park, will last approximately one hour.

Hitting, fielding and pitching will all be conducted at the tryout.

Pitchers, catchers and standard position players will try out together.

Bears seeking student manager

In addition to the upcoming tryouts on Saturday, Phil Butler’s unit is looking for a student manager.

The student manager will not only get to work with a 58-player roster, but will also get to learn under two Shawnee State alums — in both Butler and Casey Claflin — with multiple years of coaching experience.

For more information on both opportunities, please contact Phil Butler at jbutler@shawnee.edu.

