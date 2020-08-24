Tigers fall to Pointers in season opener

SOUTH POINT — The New Boston Tigers opened their 2020 boys soccer season on Saturday with a road trip to face the South Point Pointers.

Tigers’ senior Tanner Voiers scored his team’s lone score of the game with a goal at the 32:38 mark of the second half.

Voiers’ goal cut into the Pointers’ lead at 2-1 with over 30 minutes remaining.

However, South Point continued its pace during the first 50 minutes by attacking the Tigers’ goal.

A Tanner Runyon goal extended the Pointers’ lead to 3-1 with 31:15 to play.

South Point would tack on two more goals by game’s end to win by a 5-1 margin and improve to 1-0 following the season opener.

South Point’s Tyler Lilly scored the game’s first goal with 23:51 left in the first half off a free kick.

Lilly assisted on two other Pointer goals, one by Josh Helton and the other from Runyon, as well as himself scoring a second goal from a penalty kick with 28:31 remaining in the second half.

Helton’s first goal, assisted by Braylon Balandra, got the second-half scoring started with 35:47 left — giving the Pointers a 2-0 lead prior to the Tigers’ lone goal.

New Boston junior goalkeeper Brady Voiers finished with 15 saves, while South Point goalkeeper Jaylon Halfhill finished with seven.

New Boston will travel to Northwest on Tuesday for its second non-league match of the year, followed by a trip to Valley on Saturday to begin its Southern Ohio Conference Division I slate.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Glenwood_Logo.jpg

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved