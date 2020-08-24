Lady Pirates pitch tennis shutout

HILLSBORO —The Wheelersburg High School girls tennis team returned to the courts for the first time in nine days on Saturday.

By pitching their first team shutout of the season, in sweeping host Hillsboro 5-0, the Lady Pirates simply didn’t miss a beat.

Wheelersburg won all five matches against the Lady Indians in straight sets, as Hillsboro had just one individual match in which it took more than two games in any one set.

With the Saturday sweep, the Lady Pirates are now a perfect 3-0, as they last played twice in mid-August —having defeated host Minford 4-1 two weeks ago (Aug. 11) before edging visiting Notre Dame 3-2 two days later.

Their non-league match against Athens on Aug. 14 was postponed, while last Tuesday’s tilt against Waverly in the Southern Ohio Conference was rained out.

That contest has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Against the Lady Indians, only Hillsboro’s Haley Norman — against Isabella Hamilton at third singles —was able to push past two games won in any one set.

Still, Hamilton had the straight-sets sweep with an 8-6 and 6-1 triumph.

Maddie Gill, at first singles, pitched a 6-0 and 6-0 shutout of the Indians’ Miriam Studebaker — while Payton Walker won with a 6-2 and 6-1 victory over Alexia Nicholas at second singles.

The doubles matches also resulted in straight-sets sweeps.

At first doubles, Maria Nolan and Serena Kataria swept Abigail Koogler and Caroline Crouch by an identical 6-2, 6-2 count.

Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney took the second doubles bout over Alexandra Crago and Aubrey Schurman, 6-1 and 6-2.

The Lady Indians dipped to 4-2 with the loss.

The Lady Pirates play three matches in as many days this week —beginning with an SOC affair on Tuesday at Valley.

Start time is set for 4:30 p.m.

