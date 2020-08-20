New NAIA national title dates set

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA’s National Administrative Council (NAC), on Thursday, officially announced new national championship dates during the spring for the fall sport championships that were pushed back.

Those dates are as follows:

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country – April 9, 2021 at Seminole Valley Park, Cedar Rapids, Ia.

Football – May 10, 2021 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Grambling, La.

Men’s Soccer – May 4-10, 2021 at Ralph Schumacher Sports Complex, Foley, Ala.

Women’s Soccer – April 27 -May 3, 2021 at Blanchard Woods Park, Blanchard County, Ga.

Women’s Volleyball – April 27-May 1, 2021 at Tyson Events Center, Sioux City, Ia.

The NAC also came to the following decisions:

Due to the postponement of fall championships, institutions will be allowed to update and resubmit their Declaration of Intent (DOI). The new deadline for the DOI is Sept. 15, 2020.

The women’s beach volleyball invitational — which was originally scheduled for April 22-24, 2021 — has been delayed for one year.

A new ratings concept was approved to accommodate the potential split dates between fall 2020 and spring 2021 for a single season. New ratings dates will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the NAIA Council of Presidents (COP) approved the following decisions:

A student-athlete will be charged a season of competition when the student participates in more than 50-percent of the maximum allowable number of intercollegiate contests in any sport. Any participation in NAIA-approved postseasons will result in a season charged.

Fall sport senior student-athletes who graduate after the fall or winter term may compete following graduation without satisfying the 12-Hour Enrollment Rule. The student is required to be enrolled at the NAIA institution in order to compete following graduation, but the institution and/or conference can determine appropriate standards regarding the number or type of credits in which the student must be enrolled.

Subject to approval by the institution’s home conference and the AII, an institution could join the AII as a per-sport member for 2020-21 — even if the institution’s home conference sponsors the sport in question.

A team may exceed the traditional limitation of three break periods within its 24-week season, and use an unlimited number of break periods.

The three additional spring dates allowed in the sport of soccer will be limited to scrimmage competition only.

