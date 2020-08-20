KHSAA moves forward with current fall sports plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The KHSAA Board of Control voted Thursday morning to continue ahead with its decision to begin the 2020 fall sports season next week, with practices scheduled to start on Aug. 24 and competition between outside schools to begin Sept. 7.

At the July 28 Board of Control meeting, the KHSAA voted to delay the beginning of fall sports practice to Aug. 24 to give the state’s school districts more time to prepare and weigh their options for having a fall season which includes contact sports.

The KHSAA also voted to reduce the number of regular-season football games in the 2020 season from 10 to eight.

Under the currently-approved plan, schools will begin practicing Aug. 24 and games against outside competition may begin the week of Sept. 7.

For football, the first week of games are each scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 11.

Of the three plans regarding the start of fall sports the Board of Control voted on, the approved option was the lone which kept that current timeline in place.

The other two options, which failed by a vote count of 13-5 and 15-3, included at least a month’s delay to the start of the fall sports season in the Bluegrass State.

Thursday’s vote to push forward with contact sports this fall is approved, but is pending any changes or recommendations from the (Kentucky) governor’s office or the state health department.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_KHSAA-1.jpg

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved