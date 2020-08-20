Youth travel baseball team competes at USSSA Nationals

The 13U Southern Ohio RiverSox, a travel youth baseball team based in Lucasville, recently traveled to Orlando, Fl. to compete in the 2020 Youth USSSA 13U World Series where they placed fourth out of 10 teams. Nolan Johnson, son of Tony and Susie Johnson and an 8th grader at Jackson Middle School, won the 60-yard dash individual competition with a time of 6.8 seconds. Jaekyn Ridout, son of Jeremy and Janele Ridout and an 8th grader at Valley Middle School, won the pitching velocity individual competition with a 77 mile per hour pitch. Tate Queen, son of Chip and Teresa Queen of Rosemount and an 8th grader at Valley Middle School, won the home run derby individual competition with 10 home runs. This is Tate’s fifth home run derby title as a youth baseball player. Pictured L-R: Nolan Johnson, Jaekyn Ridout, Tate Queen, and Chip Queen.

The 13U Southern Ohio RiverSox, a travel youth baseball team based in Lucasville, recently traveled to Orlando, Fl. to compete in the 2020 Youth USSSA 13U World Series where they placed fourth out of 10 teams. Nolan Johnson, son of Tony and Susie Johnson and an 8th grader at Jackson Middle School, won the 60-yard dash individual competition with a time of 6.8 seconds. Jaekyn Ridout, son of Jeremy and Janele Ridout and an 8th grader at Valley Middle School, won the pitching velocity individual competition with a 77 mile per hour pitch. Tate Queen, son of Chip and Teresa Queen of Rosemount and an 8th grader at Valley Middle School, won the home run derby individual competition with 10 home runs. This is Tate's fifth home run derby title as a youth baseball player. Pictured L-R: Nolan Johnson, Jaekyn Ridout, Tate Queen, and Chip Queen.

