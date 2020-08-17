SSU Athletics to host Zoom meeting with 2021 recruits

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University Athletic Department will be hosting a virtual Zoom meeting for prospective recruits for the Class of 2021 on Wednesday (Aug. 19) at 6 p.m.

The virtual Zoom session, which will last one hour, will discuss the following:

* Becoming a student-athlete at SSU

* Sports offered

* Facilities

* Information about the NAIA and the Mid-South Conference

* Eligibility requirements

To tune into the virtual session, visit https://s.visitdays.com/shawnee/ci/shdbmtzcfh.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.