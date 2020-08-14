Lady Pirates edge Titans in tennis

WHEELERSBURG — This one was closer, but make it two matches and two triumphs for the Wheelersburg High School girls tennis team.

That’s because the Lady Pirates, thanks to a sweep in the doubles matches and senior Maddie Gill gaining another victory at first singles, prevailed 3-2 over visiting Notre Dame on Thursday in a Southern Ohio Conference clash.

Tennis is considered a “non-contact” sport in the state — and thus is being permitted to proceed with inter-school contests.

The Lady Pirates are now 2-0, as they opened the season and league play on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over host Minford.

Thursday’s affair was Notre Dame’s league and season opener.

Gill got the Lady Pirates going against the Titans by sweeping Isabel Cassidy, 6-1 and 6-0.

Wheelersburg then needed a sweep of the doubles duels and got them — as Emily Janney and Maegan Jolly at second doubles rallied for a 3-6, 6-4 and 6-2 decision over Madison Suter and Mollie Creach.

In mixing up the lineup from Tuesday’s tilt, Wheelersburg coach Jodi Wright went with Payton Walker and Isabella Hamilton at first doubles —and the move paid dividends with Walker and Hamilton sweeping Savanah Holtgrew and Viv Wheeler 6-4 and 6-1.

Notre Dame did take two of the three singles battles, including an identical 6-3 6-3 sweep by Katherine Nelson over Maria Nolan.

At third singles, the Lady Titans’ Ashley Holtgrew defeated Serena Kataria by a 7-5 and 6-2 count.

The Lady Pirates return home, and return to SOC action on Tuesday, when they welcome Waverly.

Start time is set for 4:30 p.m.

Wheelersburg’s non-league home match against Athens on Friday was postponed.

