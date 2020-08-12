Fyffe rounds out SSU freshmen golfers

RIPLEY — When one has a dream that he or she hopes to pursue in life, it’s important to stay ready.

As seen in various cases over the course of time, it tends to pay big dividends when preparation meets opportunity.

With a newfound opportunity to play golf at SSU in hand, Peyton Fyffe is certainly excited about the chance he has to not only improve as a student-athlete, but simply to pursue a dream that he’s had in his mind.

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School standout has signed on with the Bears’ golf class for the 2020 campaign on forward.

“It means everything to me,” Fyffe said. “It’s not only a blessing, but a dream of mine.”

A standout golfer and basketball player at RULH, Fyffe established himself as a leader on both units.

On the golf course, Fyffe enjoyed a successful stint as a top-five golfer for Ripley in all four seasons of his high school career — earning medalist honors in a match against Goshen, finishing as runner-up in a match against Manchester, and earning all-Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) honors in back-to-back-to-back seasons.

Fyffe also proved to be a strong competitor at the Southwest sectional level as well.

After posting a 34th-place finish in his freshman campaign, the four-year letterwinner bumped up his finishing position by 10 places as a sophomore en route to shooting a 94, then matched that 24th-place as a junior.

In his senior season, Fyffe posted his best round in sectional competition — shooting a 46 on the front nine and a 45 on the back nine for a 91 at Walden Ponds Golf Course in Hamilton.

He finished in a tie for 13th as a result, and narrowly missed advancing to the Division III Southwest District championships — after missing out on the final qualifying spot to Cedarville’s Logan Brennaman in a one-hole playoff.

On the hardwood, Fyffe proved to be just as valuable to Ripley’s success.

At 6-3, Fyffe’s inside-out game proved to be critical — as the Blue Jays won 15 games and advanced to the Division IV Region 16 semifinals in his sophomore season, collected 17 victories and a SHAC championship in his junior year, and obtained a Division IV district semifinal appearance in his senior campaign.

“I always have had fun with my teammates trying to make them better and feed off of each other,” Fyffe said. “Just battling the teams in our conference and around the region was a great experience. I was very fortunate to play with great teammates and coaches who were not only supportive of me playing both sports but were supportive of me as a person from a general perspective.”

Beyond the success that he had while representing Ripley as a golf and basketball student-athlete, Fyffe’s game — both on the course and on the hardwood — improved as a result.

“Basketball helped me a lot,” Fyffe said. “I was always in good shape for golf. It made me more flexible, but I also maintained my strength from the basketball workouts. Golf brought me the patience to run and execute offensive and defensive sets in basketball while taking good shots, and taught me to not get upset when circumstances aren’t going my way.”

Initially, Fyffe’s main plan was to head straight into the workforce. ‘

That plan, however, immediately changed when SSU head golf coach Dave Hopkins reached out to Fyffe about representing the Bears — and keeping the color blue in his wardrobe for the next four years.

“Coach (Dave) Hopkins texted me and asked if I was still wanting to play golf,” Fyffe said. “My original plan was to go straight into the Portsmouth 577 Plumbers Union, because that’s my father’s union. When Coach texted me, I dropped everything because that’s when I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

With a promising frame to build off of, along with the simple chance to play college golf in the future, Fyffe is looking forward to becoming a strong representative of the SSU golf program — both on and off the fairways.

“I hope to become an exceptional golfer,” Fyffe said. “Academically, my goal is to obtain a degree in the major that I ultimately choose.”

