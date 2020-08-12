Pirates down Falcons in tennis opener

MINFORD — The sport of tennis in Ohio plays on, and the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates opened their season on Tuesday with a 4-1 victory over the host Minford Falcons in a Southern Ohio Conference contest.

The match marked the season and league opener for both schools, as tennis is considered a “non-contact” sport in the state — and thus is being permitted to proceed with inter-school matches.

The Lady Pirates took two of three singles matches against the Lady Falcons and won those in straight sets, and swept both doubles affairs —including Isabella Hamilton and Serena Kataria rallying for a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory over Brooklyn Jarrell and Kaylee Kinney.

That was the first doubles duel, as at second doubles Wheelersburg’s Emily Janney and Maegan Jolly swept Miranda Johnson and Kailey Shaffer 6-0, 6-3.

Speaking of doubles, Wheelersburg senior Maddie Gill teamed up with the graduated Kaitlyn Sommer —and three times qualified for the Division II state tournament, including back-to-back Southeast-East District championships.

Gill, in first singles competition on Tuesday, swept Kennedy Prater by identical 6-1 and 6-1 counts.

At third singles, Maria Nolan blanked Minford’s Megan Johnson, 6-0 and 6-0.

The Falcons gained their only win at second singles, when Wheelersburg’s Payton Walker was forced to withdraw.

Addy Akers lost the first set 4-6, but won the second set 7-6 (8-6 tiebreaker) as Walker was unable to continue.

Wheelersburg will host Notre Dame for its next match on Thursday.

Start time is set for 4:30 p.m.

Staff report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved