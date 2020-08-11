PRP returns to action

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Raceway Park returned to action Saturday treating onlookers to one of the greatest Late Model Feature finishes in track history, as Vanceburg, KY’s Kenny Christy rallied to come from fourth to first in the final seven laps. Meanwhile, West Portsmouth’s Ben Adkins, Fayetteville’s Mike Meyers, and Stout’s Zack Pendleton all recorded victories in their respective divisions.

The Giovanni’s Pizza Late Model A-Main was an instant classic. Kite, KY’s Brandon Fouts looked unbeatable for most of the evening. He set quick time, led every lap of his heat, and built a full straightaway lead in the feature before the first caution occurred on lap 18.

On the restart with seven circuits remaining, Fouts would again distance himself from the rest of the field jumping out to about a half-straightaway advantage. As Fouts looked to be on his way to the win, Christy looked to the top side of the track and found new-discovered speed.

The three-time PRP champion rode the top groove to the top spot. He got by Mike Hildebrand for third with five to go and overhauled Josh Hall for second a lap later.

Christy would continue his vigorous charge to the front chipping away at Fouts’ lead with every turn until he pulled up alongside Fouts off of turn four and took the lead at the white flag. Christy would hold on over the final lap to grab the checkers.

Fouts would place second. Josh Hall, Kirk Phillips, Shannon Thornsberry, Billy Staker, Mike Hildebrand, Joe Mayabb, Kevin Mullett, and Scott Sperry rounded out the top 10.

The high groove wasn’t only fast for Late Models but for The Keaton’s Collision Center Modifieds as well. Ben Adkins proved that as he rode the rim to winner’s circle. Adkins got past Brayden Berry on lap 2 and never looked back. Nathon Loney, Brayden Berry, Jeremy Rayburn, Adam Jordan, Matt Holcomb, Alan Gulley, Brandon Smith, Emily Jones, and Brett Kennard made up the remainder of the top 10. Prestonsburg, KY’s Austin Francis set quick time and won his heat but scratched for the feature.

In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Late Model Division, Mike Meyers returned to victory lane at PRP for the first time since May of 2018. He was untouchable clicking off Super Late Model-like lap times of 15.7 throughout much of the A-Main, which averaged out to a speed of nearly 100 miles per hour. Austin Mullett, Kent Keyser, Cameron Logan, and Raymond Alley rounded out the top five, while Kevin Terry, Scott Wilson, AJ Hicks, Shane Bailey, and BJ Branham completed the top 10.

Zack Pendleton dominated the EMC2 Party Rentals & Inflatables Sport Mod A-Main. He led all 15 laps of PRP’s first Sport Mod race in 2020. Derek Spencer, Derek Richmond, Luke Jordan, Jason Spillman, Mikey Howard, Danny Hamilton Jr, Cody Gifford, Branden Colley, and Kasey Black made up the rest of the top 10.

For more details on PRP’s future race schedule, follow the track on Facebook.