Portsmouth Invite kicks off fall sports season


‘Burg shoots match-low 334

By Jacob Smith - jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

West senior Eli Adkins shot an 81 in the Portsmouth Invitational at the Elks Country Club on Thursday.

West senior Eli Adkins shot an 81 in the Portsmouth Invitational at the Elks Country Club on Thursday.


Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Wheelersburg senior Trevin Mault shot a 71 to lead the Pirates to win the Portsmouth Invitational at the Elks Country Club on Thursday.


Jacob Smith | Daily Times

PORTSMOUTH — Seventy-two golfers from 15 southern Ohio high schools helped tee off the fall sports season on Thursday at the Elks Country Club for the Portsmouth Invitational golf meet.

After a record-long break between OHSAA-sanctioned sports for Scioto County schools following the cancellation of Ohio’s spring sports, the fall’s opening golf invitational returned a sense of normalcy for players, coaches and parents alike.

“I personally am glad to see some small percent of normalcy in our fall sports,” Portsmouth golf coach Buck Whitely said. “Golf may be one of only a couple fall sports that may be played. My players are all great kids, makes my job as a coach easier. The challenge starts after we get to the driving range and on the course, see what we need to work on to get better.”

Thursday’s season-opening match looked rather different from your typical high school golf match in years past.

In issuing updated rules for play, the OHSAA determined that as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, teams in matches would play alongside their teammates rather than grouped with players from other schools.

Each player was required to wear a mask when entering the Elks clubhouse — and social distancing was practiced when players were on the course.

With a match-low 334 strokes, the Wheelersburg Pirates won the season’s opening invitational, pacing runners-up Manchester and Chesapeake, which each shot 344 as a team.

The Pirates were led by senior Trevin Mault — the key cog in the Pirates’ SOC Championship last fall — who paced all golfers with a low-round 71.

Each player whose score counted for Wheelersburg was below the century mark, including Connor McKenzie’s 83, Brady Gill’s 86 and Levi Kidd’s 94.

West senior Eli Adkins was the second-lowest Scioto County player after shooting an 81.

Evan Whitt’s 98, Luke Howard’s 105 and Alex Cassidy’s 105 rounded out the Senators’ 409 team score.

South Webster’s Gavin Baker (89) finished as the low Jeep in Thursday’s match, followed by Cam Carpenter’s 95, which narrowly beat Riley Burnett’s 96.

Brady Blizzard’s 114, added with his teammates, gave South Webster a 394 team score.

Portsmouth shot 445 as a team with Aiden Dongess’s 100, Daewin Spence’s 108, Dominic Jackson’s 118 and Vinny Lonardo’s 119.

“My guys were very excited to play today,” Whitely said. “Our format had to be a little different which allowed us to stay together for 18 holes. That helps see first-hand what we need to do to improve and be competitive. I think coaches and players for all teams were ready to get back on the golf course and start competition.”

Full Results

Portsmouth — 445
Aiden Dongess — 100
Daewin Spence — 108
Dominic Jackson — 118
Vinny Lonardo — 119
West — 409

Eli Adkins — 81
Luke Howard — 105
Evan Whitt — 98
Alex Cassidy — 125
North Adams — 359
T.J. Holt — 79
Carson Chaney — 81
Brady Lung — 92
Wyatt Roads — 119
Jacob Campbell — 107
Chesapeake — 344
Jacob Lemley — 78
Jackson Stephens — 84
Christian Hall — 85
Jackson McComas — 97
Dawson Boster — 99
Wheelersburg — 334
Trevin Mault — 71* low round
Cooper McKenzie — 83
Sean Little — 107
Levi Kidd — 94
Brady Gill — 86
Coal Grove — 464
Drey Osborne — 97
Luke Jenkins — 108
Keegan Shultz — 121
Jacob Holmes — 139
Mason Frasier — 138
West Union — 351
Derrick Pell — 88
Clayton Jones — 86
Cameron Campbell — 98
Dakota Pell — 89
Jonathan MacDowell — 88
South Webster — 394
Gavin Baker — 89
Cam Carpenter — 95
Riley Burnett — 96
Brady Blizzard — 114
Belpre — 376
Jacob Smeeks — 89
Matt Deems — 96
Connor Copeland — 91
Jacob Ferrier — 100
Tyce Church — 105
Manchester — 344
Daulton McDonald — 74
Luke Hayslip — 83
Chase McDonald — 95
Isaiah Scott — 92
Logan Bell — 102
Fairland — 349
Clayton Thomas — 78
Landon Roberts — 81
Kyle Slone — 93
Cameron Mayo — 97
Jesse Lewis — 110
Peebles — 377
Dawson Mills — 93
Oakley Burba — 89
Logan Mahan — 93
Brennan Kyle — 102
Keltin Robinson — 107
Zane Trace — 423
Henry Zitzelberger — 101
Josh Delong — 93
Jonathan Folk — 116
Michael Good — 113
Ethab Folk — 128
Gallia Academy — 353
Cooper Davis — 86
Laith Hamid — 81
Will Hendrickson — 96
Hunter Cook — 90
Cody Bowman — 110
Teays Valley — 347
Eli Gregg — 84
Danny Crane — 89
J.D. Lathem — 97
Nate Conkel — 89
James Bush — 85

