KHSAA pushes back start of fall sports until September

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control made several wide-sweeping changes to the start of the state’s high school fall sports season, originally scheduled to begin in late August.

As of Tuesday, the KHSAA Board of Control approved to move the start of practices in the sports of field hockey, soccer, cross-country, volleyball and football in the state to now begin Aug. 24 — due to circumstances involved in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competition between schools in field hockey, soccer, cross-country and volleyball is now scheduled to begin Sept. 7 with regular-season football games now scheduled to begin Sept. 11, a two-week delay in the state organization’s original fall sports plans. Each fall sport will be allowed seven-and-a-half hours of practice time during the first week of practice, beginning Aug. 24.

The KHSAA additionally voted to limit out-of-state competition in fall sports to schools from a neighboring state whose schools fall in a border county to Kentucky. This would allow already-scheduled interstate competition between local schools such as Greenup County and Wheelersburg, Greenup County and Notre Dame, and Minford and Greenup County to take place — barring any changes from the individual school athletic administrations.

For football, the KHSAA Board of Control also voted to limit each school’s regular-season contests to a maximum of nine games. The first round of the football playoffs in Kentucky will now begin Nov. 13 and 14, a week after originally scheduled, and the state football finals in Lexington are now set for Dec. 11 and 12.

The Board of Control also approved a measure to limit the number of in-uniform participants for each fall sport: 10 for cross-country, 24 for Field Hockey, 60 for Football, 24 for Soccer and 15 for Volleyball per contest.

KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett stated that while these moves by the state’s governing body are in the short term, the Board of Control must also be flexible in its future meeting dates to ensure any concerns caused by the pandemic in fall sports be addressed.

“We have to be ready to pivot at a moment’s notice,” Tackett said. “We have to be flexible.”

Before adjourning its July 28 meeting, the KHSAA Board of Control voted to meet again before the start of fall sports — on Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

