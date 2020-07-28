Douglas joins SSU baseball recruiting class

PORTSMOUTH — Over the past 15 years, Shawnee State has scored its fair share of recruiting steals.

In this category, Cody Morrison, Austin Dunfee, Derek Moore, Kyle Wisniewski and current SSU head coach Phil Butler are guys that quickly come to mind.

If his talent is any indication, Charles Douglas has a chance to prove himself as that same kind of athlete.

Douglas, who became a standout prep baseball player at Galena High School in Reno, Nev. and a contributor to a strong Sierra College (Calif.) program in the junior college ranks, announced his intention to join the SSU baseball program — bolstering an outfield that already returns talented hands in George Duran and Levi Jones among others.

“For me, I’m grateful that the coaches really believe in what I can give them as far as being a part of their baseball program is concerned,” Douglas said. “It means a lot that the coaches see the potential that I can give them, and that I have an opportunity to keep on playing.”

At Galena, Douglas proved to be an outstanding talent, putting together one of the better senior campaigns in school history in the process.

Also known as ‘Chuckie,’ Douglas — who batted .265 as a junior — finished third in runs scored (37) and fifth in RBI (31) for the Northern 4A Region champions and NIAA (Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association) 4A state runner-up, and dramatically increased his production as a senior.

During the 2018 campaign — Douglas’ senior year — the center-fielder improved tremendously, bumping up his average an incredible 139 points to a strong .404 while blasting seven home runs after not hitting a single long ball as a junior.

Douglas added in 11 doubles, two triples, 38 RBI and 45 runs scored — on 46 hits in a total of 114 plate appearances.

Those stats, unsurprisingly, allowed Douglas to accumulate his fair share of accolades at season’s end.

In addition to winning Galena’s ‘Mr. Mayhem’ Award, Douglas was named to the first-team all-Northern 4A Region unit and was an NIAA Class 4A Honorable Mention all-state selection in his senior season.

He had helped lead the Grizzlies to a 46-31 record in his two seasons with the program.

“Playing at Galena meant a lot to me,” Douglas said. “It’s a very competitive area, and I was lucky enough to be a part of some great teams and play well with the type of system that we had. I’m hoping to bring that background with me to Shawnee State.”

Douglas’ strong senior year allowed the 5-11, 180-pound talent to earn a spot at Rocklin, Calif.-based Sierra College, less than a half-hour away from downtown Sacramento and less than two hours from Reno.

There, Douglas helped Sierra achieve a 46-16 mark in two seasons while contributing all over the field as a utility player for the Wolverines, which competed in the competitive Big Eight Conference.

He also played alongside fellow high school teammate Russell Hicks — as well as fellow Reno natives in Mickey Coyne, Zack Jensen and Josh Rolling.

“Playing in the Big Eight taught me a lot,” Douglas said. “There’s a lot of good talent in the conference, and I played alongside some very good talent. It was fun. Luckily, I knew a handful of the guys already. It was fun getting to know a lot of new people, and I look forward to doing the same at Shawnee State, especially being from the West Coast.”

With the final three seasons of his college career upon him, Douglas is hoping to find his niche from a future career standpoint — while contributing to a program that will be one to watch, especially with only two letterwinners graduating off the 2020 roster.

“Academically, I would just like to find something that I enjoy doing,” Douglas said. “I believe that computer science, in general, can be applied to a very broad career path. One day, I would love to work for Statcast so that I can be around baseball. That sort of thing is interesting to me. Athletically, of course, everyone wants to have success. I’m no different. I believe that being a part of a winning program and having a great time playing baseball are my main goals. I’ll worry about if or where I can possibly extend my playing time later.”

