Greenup’s Wireman signs with SSU

GREENUP, Ky. — Finding a performer who will deliver with a consistent regularity is always important upon recruiting a student-athlete.

As a member of Greenup County (Ky.)’s varsity cross country and track programs since the seventh grade, Jenna Wireman certainly is a person that is dependable.

However, Wireman’s also talented.

The versatility of the standout runner has allowed Wireman to claim a spot on Shawnee State’s cross country and track and field roster for the upcoming season on forward.

She’ll join SSU returnee Cody Tolliver as the second Musketeer inside the cross country and track and field programs for the 2020 season.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to continue to do what I enjoy,” Wireman said. “I’m excited to get the opportunity to run with Coach (Eric) Putnam and the amazing runners at Shawnee State.”

With student-athletes in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) being allowed to letter in varsity competition beginning with their seventh-grade season, Wireman — who lettered for the Greenup County cross country and track and field programs beginning with the 2014-15 school year — proved her worth from the start.

In cross country, Wireman — who posted a personal-best time of 22:06 in the 5K — collected eight top-25 finishes in individual competition over the course of her high school career.

Her skill as a long-distance runner proved to come in handy during the outdoor track season, where Wireman competed in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs for the Musketeers as well as the 4-by-800-meter relay.

She set a personal-best of 14:11 at the KHSAA Class 2A, Region 6’s 3,200-meter run to claim a seventh-place showing, as well as personal-bests of 3:05 in the 800-meters and a time of 6:49 in the 1600-meters.

To close out her career, Wireman — along with fellow teammates Kaitlyn Adkins, Madison Stevens and Ashley Locklear — posted a sixth-place finish in the Class 2A, Region 6 meet by posting a 12:14.39 in the 4-by-800-meter relay.

In addition to her exploits as a high school runner, Wireman used soccer to help with her conditioning as an athlete.

The senior scored a goal during her final campaign as a Musketeer and gained vital experience, especially from a workout standpoint, that she feels grateful for having.

“Playing soccer and running helped me to do more sprints and speed work,” Wireman said. “I also got to do different kinds of workouts than I normally would in cross country, which helped me out a great deal.”

Along with a strong coaching staff that continues to churn out nationally-ranked teams and NAIA National Championship-qualifying talent, the opportunity to run for Shawnee State provided a convenient option in both location as well as in her future field of study — which will be of the plastics engineering variety.

“It’s close to home,” Wireman said. “They had the major and the opportunities that I was interested in.”

Like the vast majority of student-athletes, however, Wireman sees the bigger picture of what her chosen sport will provide for her going forward.

“I hope to graduate with a degree in plastics engineering,” Wireman said. “This way, I will be able to sustain myself in the future and become successful.”

