SSU WBB golf scramble set at Elks

PORTSMOUTH — The women’s basketball program at Shawnee State University will be holding its annual golf scramble for interested individuals and teams throughout the day on Saturday, Aug. 8.

It will be held at Elks Country Club, 19787 State Route 73 in McDermott.

Team registration, which is $280 for the event, can be completed at https://givetossu.com/wb-golf-tournament.

Hole sponsorships are also being offered, with a single-hole sponsorship costing $100, a hole sponsorship and a website ad on ssubears.com showing up at $150; and a hole sponsorship, along with a gameday sponsorship, costing $200.

To reserve your team and sponsorship by check, along with more information about the golf tournament, please contact Jeff Nickel at jnickel@shawnee.edu.

