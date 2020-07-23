Colts claim Region V title

CHILLICOTHE — After dropping the opening game of the Region V Postseason Tournament, the Chillicothe Post 757 Colts quickly found out what it meant to play do-or-die baseball.

In this instance, the Colts chose do and managed to win their final four games of the senior legion postseason baseball tournament, upending Waverly Post 142 for the second-straight night to claim the Region V Tournament championship by a score of 11-8. On Tuesday, the Colts narrowly edged the Shockers with an 8-7 victory to set up Wednesday’s winner-take-all finale.

In Wednesday’s championship game, Chillicothe and Waverly combined for 23 hits with the Colts producing 14 of those themselves. Chillicothe’s defense nearly cost them the contest, however, by committing a tournament single-game high five errors.

Lane Larson finished with a team-high three RBI for Chillicothe on three hits in five plate appearances. Teammate Nick Salyer also collected three hits in Wednesday’s title game with one run scored. 757’s first baseman Drew Seymour hit a solo home run for the Colts in the bottom of the second inning after scoring a single run in the bottom of the first.

Lucas Foglesong got the start on the mound for Chillicothe and pitched four and two-thirds innings while allowing six earned runs and striking out eight 142 batters. Bryce McWhorter replaced Foglesong during the top of the fifth inning and would go on to collect zero earned runsand allowing no hits during his two and one-thirds innings pitched.

For Waverly, Lane Mettler led the Shockers with a team-high three RBI courtesy of his three-run home run in the top of the first off Foglesong, jump-starting Waverly’s scoring. Just four players managed hits for 142 in Wednesday’s game, each doing so with more than one hit attributed to their name. Michael Goodman, Mettler, and Easton Lansing each added two hits while Weston Roop went a strong three for four with two runs scored.

Derek Eblin got the start on the mound for Waverly and surrendered eight hits and five earned runs during his three and two-thirds innings pitched. Roop pitched the final two innings of the championship game, allowing four hits and two earned runs to the Colts’ totals.

Following the summer-ending loss, Waverly finished their campaign 14-11, South Central Ohio League regular season champs, and as the Region V Postseason Runners-up.

