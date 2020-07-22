757 forces winner-take-all title game versus 142

CHILLICOTHE — Chillicothe Post 757 scored six-combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take a late game lead over Waverly Post 142 in their 8-7 win on Tuesday in Region V Postseason Tournament play.

Waverly attempted a late-game rally of their own by scoring two runs in the top of the seventh before the Colts would put a stamp on Tuesday’s contest by recording the final out with a narrow one run lead.

As a result, the two teams will meet for their winner-take-all championship game of the Region V Postseason Tournament on Wednesday at Mary Lou Patton Park in Chillicothe, the home of Post 757 baseball.

Waverly’s Derek Eblin finished with a game-high three RBI on two hits with one run scored for the Shockers. Easton Lansing drove in two runs for the Shockers in the loss on just one hit and three strikeouts.

Mason Ratcliff got the start on the mound for 142 and pitched five innings, earning four runs with four walks and allowing three hits. Eblin replaced Ratcliff and surrendered three earned runs of his own while Weston Roop pitched the final inning allowing just one run.

As a pitching staff, Chillicothe’s Nick Salyer and Kyle Wingo struck out a combined 10 batters and earned just four runs.The duo gave up just six hits and walked six batters in their seven innings pitched.

For 757, Jaden McNish, Lucas Foglesong, and Kody Haubeil each drove in two RBI while teammate Lane Larson led the Colts with a team-high two hits. As a team, Chillicothe combined for seven hits, striking out just four times.

Wednesday, 757 and 142 will meet back at Mary Lou Patton Park at 6:00 p.m. for their winner-take-all championship game in the Region V Postseason Tournament.

