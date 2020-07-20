Post 23 falls to 142 in extras

CHILLICOTHE — A rain delay, extra innings, and a scorching sun certainly made it a marathon day for the Portsmouth Post 23 Senior Team.

In their second game of the day of the Region V Postseason Tournament, Post 23 fell in a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Waverly Post 142 in eight innings.

Following a complete-game win with Elias Robson on the mound, Post 23’s Reece Whitley delivered his own outstanding pitching performance. In six innings, Whitley earned just one run, walked six, and struck-out 12 142 hitters — all while battling the elements.

Play was held for an hour at the top of the fourth inning when the skies in the Mary Lou Patton Park area of Ross County opened up with a steady downpour of rain. When play resumed an hour later, Whitley hadn’t missed a beat.

“Our pitching performances today were great all around,” Portsmouth Post 23 coach Drew Lowe said following the loss. “Elias Robson went a complete game against 757 in game one, Reece Whitley went six and had 12 strikeouts with a rain delay mixed in there. Hunter Thomas came in and I thought threw really well for us too, just some unforeseen plays there in the eighth. As a team, I thought maybe we played our best baseball this summer. Things starting to click for us and that’s something you want at the end of the year.”

Hunter Thomas relieved Whitley to start the seventh and allowed no hits, walking two and striking out one batter.

Each team managed just three hits and made three errors in the three-and-a-half hour contest which ended on a bases loaded wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning. Alex Boles, a pinch runner for Post 142’s Easton Lansing, was the winning-run who crossed home on the wild pitch giving the Shockers a spot in Tuesday’s championship game.

Post 23 managed their lone run in the top of the sixth inning when Cole Dyer went from second base to home after a catcher throwing error up the third base line. Dyer’s run was attributed to 142’s starting pitcher, Cruz McFadden, but was not earned.

After a promising win to start the day and an extra innings loss to end it, Lowe does see this as the best he’s seen his team play through their 34-game season up to this point. Following the loss, Portsmouth falls to 8-25-1 and will head back to Chillicothe to face the winner of Hillsboro Post 129 and Chillicothe Post 757 Monday at 6 p.m.

“As a whole, we have to keep the ball in play and keep applying pressure offensively,” Lowe said. “Defensively I thought we played pretty well in both games. I think the team is finally starting to play their baseball, solid baseball.”

Portsmouth Post 23's Reece Whitley pitched six innings and struck out 12 batters in a 2-1 loss to Waverly Post 142 on Sunday in the Region V Tournament at Mary Lou Patton Park.

