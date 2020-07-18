Baseball Scores and Schedule

Saturday, July 18
Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors 9, Hillsboro Juniors 7 (at Region 5 Tournament at Hillsboro)
Chillicothe Post 757 Juniors 4, Waverly Post 142 Juniors 2 (at Region 5 Tournament at Hillsboro)
Championship game: Chillicothe Post 757 Juniors 12, Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors 1 (at Region 5 Tournament at Hillsboro)
Sunday, July 19
Portsmouth Post 23 Seniors vs. Chillicothe, 12 p.m. (at Region 5 Tournament at Chillicothe)
Hillsboro vs. Waverly, 3 p.m. (at Region 5 Tournament at Chillicothe)
Championship game: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (at Region 5 Tournament at Chillicothe)