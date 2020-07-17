Shockers storm past Meigs

PIKETON — The Shockers simply shook down the visiting Meigs Marauders in the form of that one big inning.

On Thursday at Piketon High School, that explosion came in the seven-run, 13-batter third frame — as those seven markers made all the difference in Waverly winning 13-6 in its regular-season finale for this shortened summer season.

With the win, Post 142 is now 12-9 —as the Marauders made up mostly Meigs’ high school squad.

Meigs scored an unearned run in the opening inning on a leadoff error, and stood tied 2-2 thanks to an another unearned point in the second.

The Shockers scored twice in the first and fourth for a 12-2 advantage following four, and tallied once in the second and sixth as they ultimately led 13-6.

But, it was the blowing open in the third that propelled the Shockers to victory.

As part of that seven-run eruption, Easton Lansing landed an RBI-single and Jake Thornsberry and Weston Roop racked up back-to-back RBI-doubles, which was immediately preceded by a J.T. Barnett two-run triple.

Roop recorded four runs scored and Kannon Pack had three, as Derek Eblin paced the Shockers’ 13-hit attack with three.

Thornsberry, Barnett, Roop and Jacob Mathews muscled two hits apiece, including an RBI-double by Mathews.

Lansing and Pack plated the other hits — both singles.

Thornsberry, Lansing, Eblin and Barnett batted in two runs apiece — as Mathews, Roop, Pack, Logan Maynard and Roger Woodruff wound up with one RBI.

Woodruff relieved Shockers’ starting pitcher Mason Ratcliff in the fifth, and was charged with three earned runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

The Marauders managed four fifth-inning runs, but Woodruff battled back to retire six of the final seven batters he faced — including a 1-2-3 seventh inning to end it.

Meigs — with three singles — loaded the bases against Woodruff in the sixth with one out, but he set down the final two Marauders and escaped the threat.

Ratcliff pitched into the fifth before being pulled, allowing only one earned run on three hits and a walk.

Ratcliff struck out three, and weathered some early danger himself in picking up the pitching win.

After allowing the lone runs in each of the first two at-bats, Ratcliff charged back to retire the Marauders three in a row both times.

He stranded Marauders at second in the second, at second and third in the third, and at first in the fourth.

Woodruff left one aboard at third in the fifth with the score standing at 12-6, before his strong finish.

Speaking of finishing, the Shockers will conclude the season with Sunday’s “Region 5” Tournament.

They will play Hillsboro at 3 p.m. at Hoffman Field in Chillicothe, with the winner playing the winner of the noontime tilt between host Chillicothe and Portsmouth Post 23.

